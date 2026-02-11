US Athletes Back Olympic Skier After Trump’s Petty Attack

What should have been a normal Winter Olympics competition for Team USA turned out to be stressful for the team. America’s Winter Olympics delegation found itself pulled into its country’s political war after President Donald Trump called freestyle skier Hunter Hess a “real loser.”

The President’s remark came after Hess shared during a press conference that he felt conflicted about competing for the U.S. amid recent political chaos at home. Although this remark should have remained a personal reflection, it quickly sparked a national controversy

While addressing Hess’ comments, Trump labelled the skier as a “loser” on his Truth Social post. However, the U.S. President’s remarks drew strong reactions not only from netizens, but also from the Olympic Village, where several American athletes spoke out in support of Hess.

Trump is a disgrace. He just labeled U.S. Olympic skier Hunter Hess “a real loser.” If Biden had said that about an American Olympian, MAGA would be losing its mind, screaming “traitor.” The President of the United States is acting like a pathetic clown. pic.twitter.com/IJ5aHYKaLU — AffairsX (@affairsXnow) February 8, 2026

The American team defended their teammate and his right to express his views, especially after Hess had explained in earlier remarks that he undoubtedly loves his country, but has struggled with certain political events unfolding in the U.S.

Therefore, his comments reflected his personal conflict and opinions, rather than a broad rejection of representing Team USA. Yet, there seemed to be a misinterpretation of his remarks, prompting Trump’s response, which amplified the situation towards a broader debate over free speech and patriotism.

According to Reuters, 25-year-old silver medalist Ben Ogden, who recently made history by ending a 50-year Olympic medal drought for the U.S., stood in support of Hunter Hess and said he was disappointed by the president’s reaction.

“I choose to believe that I live in a country where people can express their opinions without backlash. Certainly not… without backlash from the president. And that was really disappointing to see, but I hope it doesn’t continue like that.” Ogden mentioned.

Even Zak Ketterson, another U.S. cross-country skier, defended Hess’ right to speak openly, and described the criticism directed at his fellow teammate as “pretty childish.”

He argued that free speech is a core American value, and should apply to everyone, including athletes.

“I think it’s pretty childish to come at somebody for exercising their free speech, right, and considering that side of the political spectrum always champions free speech, it’s a little, I think, surprising to see them so triggered” Ketterson reflected.

Another member of the cross-country team, Lauren Jortberg acknowledged that many athletes are wrestling with mixed emotions towards the political condition of the U.S.

She even mentioned how difficult it has been for some Olympians to wear the U.S. uniform without feeling uneasy about certain developments back home.

I support Hunter Hess’ right to mildly (or strongly) criticize our country, as is his right as an American. If you have a problem with it, you’re an unhinged, fragile hypocritical snowflake. trump has said and done way, way worse. pic.twitter.com/we2gxCCSJS — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 10, 2026

But it’s not just Hunter Hess’ teammates who came forward to support him. Even Curler Rich Ruohonen, a Minnesota lawyer and alternate on the men’s team, addressed the situation.

Alongside him, there’s also Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who praised American athletes and defended their right to speak openly, at a press conference.

Even the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee weighed in, where chief executive Sarah Hirshland urged people to consider Hess’ comments in full context.