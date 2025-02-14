US Anthem Booed in Canada—Donald Trump Blamed for America’s Disgrace

On Thursday night, US President Donald Trump was held responsible for Canadians disregarding one of America’s most cherished customs. It was a disaster when fans in attendance booed “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to Thursday night’s hockey match between the United States and Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

The crowd at the #Sens game in Ottawa boo’s the U.S. National anthem. Then belts out the Canadian anthem. Tariffs related? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/M6Zv2EXVpE — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) February 2, 2025

The anthem has been disrespected by non-Americans before as well in recent years. Due to tensions between the two nations, Canadian sports fans have started jeering the American anthem before NHL games.

Trump has put pressure on the Canadian government to become the 51st state to join the US and has threatened to impose taxes on Canada. As a result of all that has been happening, supporters have started to hold Trump accountable.

“Get annexation the [expletive] outta your mouth Trump!” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Thanks Trump!” one fan added.

“I don’t agree with booing the anthem but at the same time we have never booed it before. Do you know bad Trump has messed it all up? It makes me sad that the once respected country in the world is a dumpster fire right now. It’s heartbreaking. Crazy times,” added another person.

As the President plans to remove the 5,525-mile border between the two nations, Donald Trump has stated time and time again that Canada ought to become the 51st state in the union. The idea itself is absurd to Canadians, and turning it into a state would be extremely difficult.

However, Trump’s plan would eliminate Canadian territory between the U.S. mainland and Alaska, leaving Hawaii as the only non-continental state and turning the conventional Lower 48 states into the contiguous 50. Trump previously declared, “If people wanted to play the game right, it would be 100% certain that they’d become a state.”

Boo’s and whistles rain down as the U.S national anthem is sung pic.twitter.com/FelfCjhdMR — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) February 14, 2025

Canada initially responded as if Trump were kidding, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated unequivocally that his nation would never become the 51st state. More recently, Trudeau hinted behind closed doors that Trump’s persistent calls for annexation could not be idle rhetoric but rather seem to be “a real thing.”

It would be an understatement to suggest that the majority of Canadian leaders have no interest in establishing a state. The leader of Canada’s most populous province, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, has made Trump a counteroffer.

Trump: “Canada has been very bad to us on trade, but now Canada is gonna have to start paying up … they think we’re gonna protect them, with our military, which is unfair. Canada is gonna be a very interesting situation because we just don’t need their product … Canada is… pic.twitter.com/VUY0gTodAc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2025

“How about, if we buy Alaska, and we’ll throw in Minnesota and Minneapolis at the same time,” he said, adding to Trump’s suggestion: “It’s not realistic.” There have been several past approaches to statehood, ranging from the Articles of Confederation’s absorption of the 13 colonies to Congress’ official approval of Texas’ application to become the 28th state.

The majority of states were added after a petition from a territory legislative body—which may have included legislatures that Congress recommended be formed as part of the process—was approved by Congress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEGWAVE (@yegwave)

Before more specific parts of the process could commence, Canada would most likely need to hold a referendum to see whether or not citizens would be interested in joining the United States. That is most likely not going to happen.