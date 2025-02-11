Here’s How Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau’s Viral Intimate Moment Could Have Influenced Donald Trump’s Canada Policy

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump refuse to leave the spotlight. With news of their inaugural outfit choices, Trump’s sudden policy implementation, and Melania and her son Barron Trump’s relationship, their family has cemented a permanent position for themselves in the tabloids. At the same time, upon his return to the White House, Trump’s policy toward Canada focused on trade, tariffs, and border security.

His administration renegotiated NAFTA, replacing it with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in 2020, which aimed to benefit American industries. He also imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, citing national security concerns, which led to tensions between the two countries.

However, an old picture from the 2019 G7 summit in France of his wife, Melania Trump, indulging in an unexpected intimate moment with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has left the internet in a frenzy. Sources claim that the two prominent personalities shared a greeting kiss as everyone stood for a photo. Reportedly, Donald Trump stood next to them, looking down clearly solemnly.

This erupted a bunch of memes and reactions on X (formerly Twitter). One Twitter user commented: “Find us ONE pic of Melania looking at her husband like this, just one.” Another commented, “Melania is ready to risk it all.” Others joked about her wanting to escape to Canada.”

Meanwhile, several other people were concerned about how this impromptu move affected Donald Trump’s attitude towards Canada. At the same time, Trump has never shied away from targeting perceived enemies, whether within his own administration or among foreign leaders.

Sources claim that his second term has been marked by swift actions against officials he considers disloyal, including purging federal agencies and nominating controversial figures like Kash Patel, whose book Government Gangsters openly lists Trump’s political adversaries. However, Trump’s unexpected hostility toward Canada, a longtime U.S. ally, has left many puzzled.

Unlike China and Mexico—nations Trump frequently criticizes for trade imbalances and fentanyl trafficking—Canada does not pose a comparable challenge. Yet Trump has imposed equal tariffs on Canada and Mexico, fueling speculation that his grudge against Trudeau is rooted in something more personal than political.

Media personality Kurt Andersen openly questioned whether Trump’s animosity toward Canada stems, at least in part, from lingering resentment over Melania’s viral interaction with Trudeau. Similarly, Toronto Star columnist Linda McQuaig remarked, “Other than the possibility he’s still seething over the time Melania made eyes at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump’s obsession with beating up Canada makes little sense.”

Given Trump’s well-documented sensitivity to public perception—especially concerning his wife—could the viral moment between Melania and Trudeau have shaped his aggressive stance toward Canada? While there’s no proper answer, critics argue that Trump’s policies often blur the line between personal grievances and political strategy.