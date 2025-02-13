Donald Trump Acting Like a ‘Coked-Up’ Partygoer—Top Neuropsychologist Drops Shocking Insight!

Ever since Donald Trump has returned to the White House for his second term as POTUS, he hasn’t wasted a single day. During his election campaign, he promised a lot to the Americans, and he is certainly on his way to fulfill each of them.

From signing executive orders to tackle illegal immigration, and introducing trade tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China; to mediating between Russia and Ukraine, the list is too long. His decisions, however, aren’t always welcomed by most citizens, especially those who didn’t vote for him in the first place.

Trump’s style of leadership is aggressive and often criticized domestically and internationally. He doesn’t mind flipping the rulebook as long as he thinks it benefits him and the country. For example, he wants to run for the third term, which is legally not allowed as per the US Constitution. To make it happen, a Republican member proposed amendment in the Constitution, while cleverly restraining other living former presidents to run in the 2028 presidential elections.

As Donald Trump has completed over three weeks in the White House and has already created havoc with his decisions, a top neuropsychologist has made strong remarks against Trump, accusing him of behaving like a “coked-up” partygoer.

Ian Robertson, a professor of psychology at Trinity College Dublin, in his blog for Irish Times, wrote, “What we’re seeing in Trump is the impact of power on the human brain. It acts like cocaine, and in high doses makes people feel elated, super-confident and aggressive – like coked-up late-night revellers on Dublin’s Dame Street throwing the punches at strangers just because they can.”

The neuropsychologist’s comments come after Trump’s repeated mention that US will take over Gaza and turn it into a real estate hotspot. He said in a press conference, “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site. Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings.”

Keeping Gaza’s gorgeous coastal belt in mind, he shared his vision of transforming it into a vacation spot. When asked who’ll go and live there, Trump said, “I envision world people living there. The world’s people.”

Yesterday, in a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump said that the United States will occupy Gaza and rebuild it. He is also insisting on Arab states hosting the Palestinians from Gaza. Saudi Arabia opposes the plan. Prime… pic.twitter.com/8SG141cpzV — TheMalteseHerald (@malteseherald) February 5, 2025

Ian Robertson further wrote in his blog, “Power increases testosterone, which in turn boosts dopamine – just like cocaine.”

“This fuels an aggressive, feel-good state of mind, particularly in dominant, amoral personalities such as Trump’s. It also creates a restless, hyperactive state of mind which, when combined with a feeling of omnipotence, fosters the delusions that you can snap your fingers and sort every problem,” he further wrote, explaining Trump’s behavior in a nutshell.

He further mentioned that when the bubble bursts and things don’t happen as planned, it “ramps up a hyperactive rage at being thwarted and escalates a flurry of even more frenetic and unmeasured responses.”