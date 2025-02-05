Donald Trump Gets Away With Not Understanding a Reporter’s Accent, Internet Thinks ‘This Is The Funniest Thing’

Donald Trump, on Tuesday, February 4, held a press briefing at the White House, accompanied by the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The President announced that the United States would take over the Gaza Strip and rebuild the territory that was destroyed by Israeli bombardments.

“We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site. Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings,” Trump informed the press.

Yesterday, in a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump said that the United States will occupy Gaza and rebuild it. He is also insisting on Arab states hosting the Palestinians from Gaza. Saudi Arabia opposes the plan. Prime… pic.twitter.com/8SG141cpzV — TheMalteseHerald (@malteseherald) February 5, 2025

The 47th President of the United States, who is also a real-estate developer, thinks that Gaza’s coastal location could be transformed into a beautiful vacation spot. He believes that the reconstruction by the US would spare Palestinians the expense and pain of rebuilding. Moreover, it would also create thousands of jobs and thus stabilize their economy in times to come.

When asked who would come to live there, he confidently replied, “I envision world people living there. The world’s people.”

During the press conference, Afghan White House journalist Nazira Karimi asked if he had “any plans to change (the) Afghanistan situation.” She continued, “Are you able to recognize (the) Taliban because I’m an Afghan journalist and I’m a suffered woman.”

Trump immediately acknowledged that he didn’t understand the question because of the reporter’s accent. He said, “I’m having a little hard time understanding you.”

He asked the journalist where she was from. When she replied, “Afghanistan,” he said, “Ah, actually it’s a beautiful voice and a beautiful accent. The only problem is I can’t understand a word you are saying.”

“But I just say this—Good luck. Live in peace,” he concluded. As the video surfaced online, some people found Trump’s reply genuine while others labeled it “funny”.

A YouTube user called Trump’s reply as “the most polite stfu I ever heard.” Another Internet user wrote, “He was polite about it.”

A comment reads, “This is by far the funniest thing I’ve seen all week, Thanks Trump for giving me a good laugh.”

“Saw it live. I couldn’t understand her,” reads another comment.

This isn’t the first time Donald Trump has dodged questions from reporters. When his lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in a federal prison in 2018, Trump ignored media questions. In 2020, he conveniently avoided questions on race and protests following George Floyd’s death.

DonaldTrump Graciously welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Mar- a – Lago Two powerful leaders celebrating their longstanding friendship and shared commitment to strengthening U.S.-Israel relations. pic.twitter.com/lJ8rkCJm0S — April Color (@ColorApril) July 26, 2024

Whether he intentionally ignored the Afghan journalist’s question or he actually didn’t understand her accent at the latest press interaction is unclear. The newly-elected president’s focus steadily remained on the Gaza issue during the briefing. While announcing his plans for the takeover, he mentioned that he wouldn’t mind applying military force if necessary.

Donald Trump also plans to visit Gaza, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, as per the Daily Mail. However, concrete details of his trip to the Middle East are yet to be disclosed.