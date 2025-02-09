Here’s How Donald Trump’s Trade Tariffs Will Impact Americans In The Long Run

Donald Trump’s recent decision to impose heavy tariffs on exported goods has left the trade landscape shaken. People are now delving deep into how the decision might affect the USA in the long run. That clubbed with Trump’s claim to acquire Canada has left citizens skeptical about his term as President.

Trump has been extremely vocal about his agenda of wanting to acquire Canada. The President wants to make it the 51st state of the United States. He even mentioned using “economic force” to make the merger happen.

The 78-year-old also referred to the boundary between the two countries as an “artificially drawn line.” The Republican announced his plan after Justin Trudeau announced to step down as the Prime Minister of Canada.

🚨 TRUMP CALLS TRUDEAU “GOVERNOR OF THE GREAT STATE OF CANADA” pic.twitter.com/wdeCD9pLSv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2024

Trudeau even took to X, to express his displeasure with the idea of the US-Canada merger. “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States,” the politician wrote in his post.

Trump ticked off the first thing off his agenda after imposing tariffs on goods exported from China. A 10% tariff on goods imported from China has been introduced. He planned on imposing a similar tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico. Goods imported from both these countries would come with a 25% tariff.

Trump’s recent cryptic response about his plans to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada has left people even more confused. He was asked if he planned on implementing the tariffs on Canada after he declared that he had postponed the plan. “We’ll see,” was the only response the President replied with without elaborating further.

The decision has been put on a temporary hold for 30 days after both countries complied with increasing security on the borders. Trump’s reasoning behind imposing the tariffs was that it would help stop the “major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs” and “protect” the country in turn.

The President isn’t stopping at the three countries when it comes to his tariff agenda. While talking to BBC, he also threatened to impose a tariff on goods imported from the EU “pretty soon.” The President also left the door open for negotiations after hinting that a deal could be “worked out” between the two nations.

China could emerge as the beneficiary amid all the heavy tariff imposing that the Trump administration is doing. The global trade landscape might as well be in the process of changing if the USA continues to alienate its trade partners.

This could prove as a good time for Canada, Europe and Mexico to turn to China for trade. China is well known for its manufacturing capabilities and boasts an economy larger than the USA. The pressure that Trump is putting on these countries seems to be a form of pressuring the countries into taking a more submissive stance.

Donald Trump says that “people will understand” that prices will go up because of his Trump Tax tariffs to Canada, Mexico, and China. He campaigned on lowering the price of food and goods, not raising them. pic.twitter.com/P7tHKtOXNQ — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 31, 2025

State of the Nation released a report that studied the deeper problems that point to the gap between the performance of the US government and the citizens’ expectations. The research noted that America has the lowest life expectancy out of all the rich countries.

It also revealed the shocking statistics of America qualifying as the rich country with the highest murder rate. The country also ranked number one when it came to the highest rate of fatal drug overdoses.

What was even more shocking was that the country ranked as one of the lowest when it came to citizens’ rates of trust in their federal government. The recent research has left people wondering if the Trump government might be starting their term on the wrong foot.