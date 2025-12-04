Unprecedented! Both Parties Press Pam Bondi to Release Hidden Epstein Evidence

The Epstein files have brought Republicans and Democrats together as they are now demanding Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the new information that she claimed to have regarding these files on November 19. Republicans Thomas Massie and Lisa Murkowski, along with Democrats Ro Khanna, Ben Ray Lujan, and Jeff Merkley have sent a letter to Bondi on Wednesday where she has been given until December 5 to provide the new information she had previously talked about.

The letter mentioned, “In the interest of transparency and clarity on the steps required to faithfully implement the Epstein Files Transparency Act, we request a briefing either in a classified or unclassified setting, to discuss the full contents of this new information in your possession at your convenience, but not later than Friday, December 5th, 2025.”

The reason behind demanding the new information is an attempt to ensure the Act is properly enforced as it compels the Department of Justice to publicly release “all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials.”

🚨 JUST IN: BIPARTISAN GROUP IN CONGRESS WRITE LETTER TO PAM BONDI DEMANDING THURSDAY BRIEFING ON EPSTEIN FILES RELEASE. Per the Epstein Transparency Act, files need to be released within 30 days of enactment— December 19th. pic.twitter.com/FiQaJpH5eF — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) December 3, 2025

The letter sent to Bondi further added, “In light of the short 30 day deadline to release the Epstein Files, we are particularly focused on understanding the contents of any new evidence, information or procedural hurdles that could interfere with the Department’s ability to meet this statutory deadline.”

The purpose of the letter highlights a “shared interest in supporting the Department of Justice’s efforts to carry out the provisions of this critical new law.” It should be noted here that though the law requires the release of all information, regardless of the embarrassment it might cause to certain individuals, there are concerns over a “Special Redaction Project” at the Department of Justice.

A report by BloombergBloomberg last week, FBI director Kash Patel has allegedly assigned 1,000 special agents to look after the redaction to the documents, which might actually bring forth US President Donald Trump’s own relationship to Epstein.

This is not the first time that full disclosure related to these files have been demanded by politicians from different spectrums, though there has never been any fruitful results to these requests. Pam Bondi had previously claimed that the Epstein files were on her desk, ready to be released. However, later, DoJ had confirmed that no such thing as the release of those files would be happening.

Well this is creepy AF. (pic from Epstein island, as released by Oversight Dems) pic.twitter.com/rulYmHF0jt — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 3, 2025

The decision had led to widespread discontent among both Republicans and Democrats. Trump’s own name has come up multiple times in regards to his relationship with the now late sex offender, though the President and his administration have maintained that he and Epstein did not share any special relationship.

Evidence has surfaced repeatedly that paint a different picture. There are emails from Epstein that mention Trump and also the President’s birthday gift to Epstein with a doodle drawn by him is also now public knowledge. Moreover, previously, Trump had worked to stop the files from being released.

However, he then somehow had a change of heart and decided to go along with the decision to release all the files and the information available in them. As Democrats and Republicans are ramping up pressure on Bondi to make the information available, it would be interesting to see if all names in the files indeed come to light or if some are conveniently redacted.