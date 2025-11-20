Donald Trump Signs Bill to Release Epstein Files—When Will That Happen For Real?

News

The US President has finally signed the bill to release the files.

Donald Trump signed the bill to release Epstein files.
Donald Trump has finally signed the bill to release Epstein files after increasing pressure to do so. (Image Source: realDonaldTrump/X; U.S. state of Florida/Wikimedia commons)

Donald Trump has finally signed the bill to release the Epstein files related to the s– offender’s case. He may have done it under pressure from the whole world and unwillingly, but it has finally happened. The 79-year-old president posted in all caps, in his signature style: “Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!”

He also took a jab at Democrats in his long Truth Social post: “Democrats have used the ‘Epstein’ issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, to try and distract from our AMAZING victories.”

Along with Democrats, members of his own party have pushed for the release of the files, leaving him with no choice but to sign the bill. While campaigning last year, Trump had promised the release of the files and appeared to be trying to avoid it, but everyone has kept him accountable for the promises he made.

There have been several conspiracy theories surrounding his links to Jeffrey Epstein and whether he may be present on Epstein’s client list. His name has already appeared in emails released alongside those of other influential people.

Over the past few months, he has received criticism from the public over his potential involvement. People want the files released along with the names on the client list. Pam Bondi, the former attorney general, once claimed to have the client list on her desk for review, but later denied the existence of such a list.

Amidst all the speculation, the Justice Department now has 30 days to release the Epstein files. This means that by December 19, the documents will be publicly shared. However, any information related to ongoing investigations or the victims will be removed from the files. The documents are expected to include flight logs, court records, and estate documents.

Earlier, Trump became enraged at an ABC reporter when she asked why he was waiting for Congress instead of releasing the Epstein files himself. He replied that he did not like her attitude while she was asking the question. He called her a “terrible reporter” for questioning “such a respectable man.”

He further said she could have asked more nicely, and continued to insist that he has nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein, adding that he had thrown him out of his club years ago. Now that he has signed the bill, everyone is waiting for the release of the files. However, many are also speculating that the documents will be heavily edited or will reveal next to nothing, much like the previously released materials.

