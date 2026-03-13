UN Warns Trump’s Immigration Comments Could Fuel Hate Crimes

Immigration policies under Donald Trump are under renewed scrutiny after a United Nations watchdog report warned that language used to describe immigrants and refugees may suggest discrimination and potential human rights violations.

The UN panel expressed “deep concern” about the actions of President Trump and other MAGA members toward immigrants following the announcement of immigration policies in January 2025.

In a new report, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), a Geneva-based panel has warned that the language used to refer to immigrants and refugees in the US might not comply with international law and human rights standards.

GENEVA, Switzerland — A UN watchdog warned on Wednesday that racist hate speech by US President Donald Trump and other political leaders coupled with intensified immigration crackdowns were fuelling grave rights violations. READ: https://t.co/gfOZQJhwzY pic.twitter.com/SUHJZ7zKqe — The Manila Times (@TheManilaTimes) March 11, 2026

According to BBC News, the Trump administration often refers to immigrants and asylum seekers as “criminals or burdens.” These terms, while commonly used by Trump and his administration, are alleged to promote “racial discrimination and hate crimes.”

The report, released on Wednesday, did not cite specific incidents of targeted or derogatory remarks by the administration. Still, it did reference instances under Operation Metro Surge.

Donald Trump said on January 20, 2025, that one of the primary agendas of his second term was to ban asylum seekers from entering the US, end birthright citizenship for children born to parents who are not permanent residents, and deport “illegal aliens” with criminal records.

Under the operation, two U.S. citizens were shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis. On January 7, agent Jonathan Ross shot 37-year-old Renée Nicole Good, a mother of three.

A second shooting occurred on January 24, further increasing community distress. Border Patrol agents shot Alex Jeffrey Pretti, an intensive care nurse, in Minnesota.

Kristi Noem claimed on several news channels that Pretti was a “domestic terrorist” who posed a major threat to the officers who were on duty. However, later video footage and witness accounts did not support earlier claims that Pretti attacked or threatened officers.

Noem later reassured the media that she may have relied on inadequate or incorrect information from agents and used the “best information available at the time.”

The killings led to widespread protests across the nation, adding to pre-existing outrage and media scrutiny. However, the White House rejected the report, calling it biased and dismissing the panel’s remarks.

Spokesperson Olivia Wales said the UN committee has ignored Trump’s efforts to strengthen border security and remove illegal immigrants.

“Their extreme bias continues to prove why no one takes them seriously.” White House spokeswoman Wales said.

Pres. Trump refers to some who cross the border illegally as ‘animals,’ not people. “You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are.” The president was holding a roundtable discussion with California elected officials who oppose the state’s sanctuary law. https://t.co/YfrZxC89CB pic.twitter.com/uvhKp9vwrO — ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2018

“No one cares what the biased United Nations’ so-called ‘experts’ think, because Americans are living in a safer, stronger country than ever before,” she added.

According to CBC News, Trump has used the term “animals” to describe violent protesters and immigrants on several occasions since his first term in 2016.

The 79- year-old has repeatedly used the term “animals” in the past to describe MS-13 members. He has also used similar language when referring to terrorists and school shooters during speeches, rallies, and White House events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Human Rights Watch (@humanrightswatch)

Despite criticism from Democratic leaders over alleged hate speech, Trump stated that he will continue to use such words.

“MS-13, these are animals coming into our country,” Donald Trump said. “When MS-13 members and other gang members enter our country, I refer to them as animals. And guess what? I always will.”