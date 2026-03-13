Trump Allegedly Told Speaker Johnson ‘No One Cares About Housing’

Donald Trump reportedly dismissed housing issues, saying no one cares about them. In a recent discussion with Jamel Bowie, a New York Times columnist, and Jon Tester, a former Montana senator, MS Now’s Chris Hayes touched on this topic.

They talked about the president’s “boycotting the entire legislative process,” highlighting Trump’s recent declaration. Trump stressed that he will not sign anything unless his SAVE Act receives a green light.

🚨 BREAKING: RINO Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) just came out AGAINST the SAVE America Act — the bill that secures elections with proof of citizenship and voter ID. Trump won Alaska by 13 POINTS, yet she’s parroting Democrat lines:

“It’s gonna disenfranchise an extraordinary… pic.twitter.com/bs0TPZYbcW — 🇺🇸 America First Feed (@America1stFeed) March 11, 2026

When Hayes labeled this kind of thought “toxic” and stated that Trump does not care about anything else, Bowie agreed. He then said, “That’s exactly right, the president throughout his entire term has shown almost total indifference to the things that got him elected.”

Hayes then mentioned a quote that came from Punchbowl News, where Speaker Mike Johnson had a conversation with Trump. Apparently, four sources heard Johnson suggest passing a housing bill, but Trump denied it.

Trump replied, “No one gives … about housing.”

When Tester was asked whether he thinks people care about housing or not, he put forward his views.

He claimed, “No, I think everybody has a stake in this one because housing is too high. But what I really think this shows is you’ve got a president and administration that’s not connected with the challenges that everyday Americans are dealing with every day.”

Trump: “The people are demanding it. Every time I go out — ‘Save America, sir! Save America Act! We want the Save America Act, sir!’ — that’s all they talk about. They don’t talk about housing. They don’t talk about anything. That’s what they talk about.” pic.twitter.com/QA3oq7vAxZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2026

Tester further added, “And small businesses and family farming, ranch agriculture. And it goes right down the list, whether it’s housing or whether it’s health care or whether it’s tariffs. It doesn’t really matter. He thinks things are just going along swimmingly.”

Recently, The Guardian reported that the Senate has passed a bill in an attempt to make housing more affordable. It is also a “rare bipartisan” bill that both parties supported, passing by 89-10.

However, despite this overwhelming support, The Guardian stressed it is unclear if Trump would be on board with it. Though Trump had backed it in its earlier stages, he has since slowed down its progress.

Previously, Trump had posted on his Truth Social:

“I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION — GO FOR THE GOLD: MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY — ILLNESS, DISABILITY, TRAVEL…”

The SAVE Act makes it a requirement for everyone to provide proof of citizenship “when registering to vote in federal elections,” according to Congress.gov. It also promotes the use of any valid photo ID when casting ballots.