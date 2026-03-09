Donald Trump Vows to Block All Bills Until SAVE America Act Passes Congress

Donald Trump has vowed that he is not going to sign another bill until his SAVE America Act is passed in Congress. The president believes that this is one of the most important laws that would safeguard United States elections from voter fraud. In a lengthy post on his own social media platform, Truth Social, the president, in all caps, made it very clear that he is not going to sign any bill into law until the most optimal version of the SAVE America Act is passed. He is not open to passing the watered-down version of the law.

To be perfectly clear, there is absolutely no evidence of widespread non-citizen voting across America. It is just the lying MAGA Republicans trying to expand their anti-immigrant conspiracy theories for their own political gain. It is already illegal for noncitizens to vote… pic.twitter.com/kxpoI6hrvu — Feisty is proud to be a Democrat! (@FeistyLibLady) May 8, 2024

SAVE stands for Safeguard American Voter Eligibility. This comes after the president accused multiple elections in the country of being rigged. Under the act, federal restrictions on voting are going to become a lot stricter. This includes providing proof of citizenship and also producing a photo ID when voting. The bill passed through the House of Representatives, where Republicans have an overwhelming majority. However, they do not have the same in the Senate, where the bill is currently headed.

Republicans do not have enough of a majority in the Senate to avoid a filibuster. A filibuster is a procedure that can stall a bill, even to the point of killing it. Senate rules dictate that cloture on debate for the bill is necessary for it to pass. However, there can be nearly infinite debate on the bill, essentially stalling it without any end in sight. This is what Republicans believe will be done in the Senate.

“We must secure the fundamental principle that voting is a right reserved only for American citizens.”@SenMikeLee’s SAVE America Act closes wide-open loopholes to ensure only US citizens vote in our elections through proof of citizenship. pic.twitter.com/nv2yYgLCy8 — Senator Dave McCormick (@SenMcCormickPA) February 13, 2026

The SAVE Act aims to curb non-citizen voting, which Donald Trump has claimed is widespread and planned. Multiple case studies have shown time and again that instances of non-citizen voting are rare, and when they occur, they are often mistakes that are flagged immediately.

The Republican Party has billed this act as an important step toward having fair elections. However, Democrats have said that the bill is just going to make it difficult for citizens to vote, which might result in lower voter turnout overall.

Voters’ rights groups have pointed out that while the administration claims that this will not affect those who have already registered to vote, it could begin affecting them if they have to update their details for whatever reason. It remains to be seen whether the bill is indefinitely stalled while President Trump refuses to ratify any other bills, or one side decides to cave in for the greater good, whatever that might be.