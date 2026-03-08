Donald Trump Makes Bold Threat While Pushing for Controversial SAVE America Act

President Donald Trump issued a threat to politicians on Sunday morning, warning them that he does not intend to sign any other pieces of legislation until the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act is passed.

Trump has repeatedly pushed for the SAVE America Act, which is designed to combat voter fraud. Although the House approved the bill in February, there is still no forward momentum in the Senate ahead of the midterm elections.

“It must be done immediately,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It supersedes everything else. MUST GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE, I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION — GO FOR THE GOLD.”

JUST IN🚨: President Trump vows he WON’T sign any more bills until the Save America Act PASSES. “I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed.” He also shouts out Scott Presler: “Great Job by hard working Scott Pressler on Fox & Friends talking about… pic.twitter.com/YkmSkYxOty — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 8, 2026

The “gold,” as Trump puts it, includes the following potential legal changes:

Voters must show voter I.D. and proof of citizenship;

No mail-in ballots except for those in the military or those who can show proof of an illness, disability, or that they’re traveling;

A ban on transgender women participating in women’s sports;

Medical professionals cannot perform any type of transgender-related surgery on minors.

Trump has urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) to use a filibuster to pass the bill. If the Senate uses the talking filibuster, Democrats would need to speak continuously to delay a vote. However, upon ceding the floor, Republicans could circumvent the 60-vote majority and pass the measure with just 51 votes.

Neither Thune nor House Speaker Mike Johnson had commented on Trump’s post as of Sunday afternoon.

The SAVE America Act has drawn significant backlash since Texas Rep. Chip Roy initially proposed it in January 2025. An initial version of the bill was passed in April 2025, with the most recent version passing with a 218–213 vote on Feb. 11.

Leader Thune backing Cornyn over Paxton tells Texans everything. The GOP base is furious the Save America Act isn’t moving—don’t expect them to take Thune’s advice on Ken. pic.twitter.com/28n3T5dm6I — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 5, 2026

Vermont Democratic Rep. Becca Balint argued earlier this year that 1 in 4 women would be affected if the name on their ID did not match the name on their birth certificate. As the SAVE America Act is currently designed, anyone whose name does not match the name on their birth certificate would be unable to vote. That would theoretically include someone who changes their surname upon marriage.

Superstar rapper Nicki Minaj, who has become a staunch Trump defender, pushed back on that idea, and she also criticized politicians and media members who reference minorities when advocating against the SAVE America Act.

“STOP using black ppl & married women in your shenanigans and say what you really mean!” Minaj wrote in February. “You really mean ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS — so that you can CHEAT American citizens out of fair elections.”

Minaj also requested that politicians stop referencing the Holocaust or segregation laws, such as Jim Crow, in their opposition to the SAVE America Act.