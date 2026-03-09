Donald Trump Threatens to Block All Legislation Unless Congress Passes the SAVE America Act

New tensions have risen between Donald Trump and Capitol Hill over election rules and other major policies. Trump, the U.S. president, has warned that he may refuse to sign any new legislation unless Congress passes his proposed voting bill, the SAVE America Act.

On Sunday, through a post on Truth Social, the president urged Republican lawmakers to prioritise the bill immediately. He wrote, “Great job by hard-working Scott Pressler on Fox & Friends talking about using the filibuster, or talking filibuster, to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” referring to conservative activist Scott Pressler and his recent appearance on Fox & Friends.

As per The Mirror, Trump claimed that the public is highly supportive of his proposal, making it a valid decision. Calling it “an 88% issue with all voters,” he added that the measure “must be done immediately. It supersedes everything else.”

The Save America Act is the most important bill the U.S. Senate could ever pass, and I’m committed to helping President Trump get it done. I would consider dropping out of this race if Senate Leadership agrees to lift the filibuster and passes the SAVE America Act. John Cornyn… — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 5, 2026

To get his work done, Trump took a bold step. He threatened to block other legislation until the measure is approved by both chambers of Congress. “I, as President, will not sign other bills until this is passed, and not the watered-down version,” Trump wrote.

The SAVE America Act would require voters to present photo identification and proof of U.S. citizenship while voting. The proposal would also limit mail-in voting, allowing it only in certain cases such as military service, illness, disability, or travel. The measure also includes other provisions such as restrictions on transgender participation in women’s sports and gender-related medical procedures for minors.

According to reports, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill last month. However, the proposal is having significant hurdles in the United States Senate, where it currently lacks the 60 votes required to overcome a filibuster. At the moment, the chamber is divided 53–47, which means the Republicans would need the Democratic support to move the bill forward.

Some Republican lawmakers believe that weakening or bypassing the filibuster to advance the legislation could help. However, John Thune, the Senate majority leader, has so far ignored the idea.

Democrats have strongly criticized Trump’s new idea. They think that it could make voting more difficult for millions of Americans. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the proposal in a post on X, calling it discriminatory.

The SAVE Act is Jim Crow 2.0. It would disenfranchise tens of millions of people. If Trump is saying he won’t sign any bills until the SAVE Act is passed, then so be it: there will be total gridlock in the Senate. Senate Democrats will not help pass the SAVE Act under any… https://t.co/AyANQFGMxD — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 8, 2026

“The SAVE Act is Jim Crow 2.0. It would disenfranchise tens of millions of people,” Schumer wrote. He also dismissed Trump’s threat to dodge other legislation. “If Trump is saying he won’t sign any bills until the SAVE Act is passed, then so be it: there will be total gridlock in the Senate. Senate Democrats will not help pass the SAVE Act under any circumstances.”

Although presidential approval is typically needed for bills to become law, Congress has some options if Trump refuses to sign legislation. Lawmakers could override a veto with a two-thirds majority in both chambers. Moreover, sometimes a bill can also become law automatically if it sits unsigned for ten days while Congress remains in session.