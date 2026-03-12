U.N. Committee Condemns Trump Administration Over Immigration Crackdown; White House Calls Report ‘Biased’

The United Nations (U.N.) Committee which oversees racial discrimination has called out President Donald Trump and his administration for “intensified immigration crackdowns” across the United States. As mentioned in the report, the committee criticized the Trump administration for its language that dehumanizes migrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

According to Axios, the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is deeply affected by the derogatory and dehumanizing language used against many living in the United States. The committee also discussed the subject of the rapid growth of negative stereotypes that target immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

UN panel accuses Trump of “racist hate speech” that it says sparked “human rights violations” https://t.co/h3q3W3jj7a — Axios (@axios) March 12, 2026

The 18-member body of independent experts said in its report, “Racist hate speech by political leaders, including the president, combined with intensified immigration crackdowns in the United States, notably near schools, hospitals and faith-based institutions, has sparked grave human rights violations.”

The committee further added, “The Committee was deeply disturbed by the growing use of derogatory and dehumanizing language, and the dissemination of negative and harmful stereotypes targeting migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers. Portraying them as criminals or as a burden, by politicians and influential public figures at the highest level, particularly the president… may incite racial discrimination and hate crimes.”

To support their report and statement, and to show how complicated the situation is, the committee shared statistical data. According to reports, an approximate number of 675,000 people have been deported from the United States during Trump’s second term in office.

Furthermore, the report claimed that at least eight people have lost their lives during Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. This also includes protesters who were exercising their right to freedom and peaceful assembly, it stated.

Hence, the public view of the immigration policies in the United States has become more critical. The report mentions immigration authorities, such as ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), sometimes use racial slurs while checking people’s identities.

In response to the accusations, the White House responded immediately, calling the United Nations “biased.” “No one cares what the biased United Nations’ so-called ‘experts’ think,” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said on Wednesday, March 11.

Whipple ICE Facility, MN: Law enforcement deployed pepper spray and forcefully detained rioters clad in full riot gear, some carrying homemade shields.pic.twitter.com/CANvVDjDof — Red Line News (@RedLineNewsUSA) March 1, 2026

In an email to Axios, Wales said, “President Trump is delivering on his promise to make our country safe again: the murder rate has plummeted to a 125-year low, with last year marking the biggest one-year drop in recorded history, crime categories are dropping across the board, and we have the most secure border in history. No one cares what the biased United Nations’ so-called ‘experts’ think, because Americans are living in a safer, stronger country than ever before.”