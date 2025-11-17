Ultra-Rude Customer Kept Humiliating the Waiter — Until One Statement Changed Everything

If you have ever worked as a waiter or been in customer service of any form, you are likely familiar with the kind of customers who think they are entitled to treating you like crap just because they are paying. That’s pretty much what happened to a man named Dean Redmond, who has over 48,000 followers on Instagram and even has a sweet dedication to his late mom in his bio.

In a reel he posted (and has now gone viral with over 5.5 million views and thousands of comments), Redmond spoke of a recent horrible experience he had as a waiter. So the story begins with him on shift as usual, waiting on a table full of rather rude customers. It was a 20-person table, the waiter recalls. He walked up to see that no one looked at him or responded in the slightest. This behavior led him to assume they needed more time to decide on their order, and he walked away.

That’s when the woman leading the group snapped at the waiter and said:

“You seriously walked all the way over here to not even get a drink order?”

This was the moment that Redmond said he “glitched” because, come on! Who mocks a waiter like that? Anyway, he had rent to pay and didn’t wish to be fired for bad behavior, not much unlike what the lady was exhibiting.

The group went on to place both their drink and food orders and kept the jibes up with one notable moment when she went:

“Try smiling next time. It might taste a little better.”

Redmond, for some reason, was better than most of us and was a rather great waiter as he handed them the hot plates and warned them of the temperature so they didn’t accidentally touch the utensils when they weren’t ready to. He even explained that the restaurant keeps the plates heated so the food stays fresh longer, for no other reason.

But of course, the woman had to say yet another obnoxious thing:

“I know microwave food when I see it!”

She then went on to say that, apparently, the waiter was simply trying to “test” her intelligence, which was met with a round of laughter from her huge table of customers. Quite obviously, Redmond wanted this ordeal to be over, so he promptly took the plates away and replaced them with cold ones, and that seemed to satisfy these customers.

But when the woman tried to end the night with a complaint that the waiter hadn’t been hospitable enough, he finally snapped.

And yet, he calmly said:

“My mom died a few days ago, and I just have not been myself.”

Oddly enough, this particular group actually felt sorry. The waiter got to end his night with a collective 40% tip from the table and even a stray $20 from the rude lady. But do you think that undid any of the damage?

