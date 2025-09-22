Donald Trump Admits He Tips Waiters for One Reason – And It’s Not About Generosity

Donald Trump has dropped the bombshell on his tipping habits. In the wake of courting of service-industry workers with his new “no tax on tips” policy, the POTUS revealed why he is “kind” towards them. During a Q&A on Fox News’ The Sunday Briefing, Trump was asked about his tipping habits.

Peter Doocy asked the President how much he generally tips at a “mediocre” restaurant. Instead of a straightforward response, the POTUS revealed why he leaves tips. “I usually tip because if I don’t, I end up with a lot of publicity that I didn’t tip,” said Donald Trump.

In the past, there were many instances where he allegedly didn’t leave a tip. According to the Daily Beast, in June 2023, when he visited Little Havana’s Versailles after pleading not guilty to 37 federal counts, Trump reportedly did not leave a tip at all. According to rumors, he entered the popular Miami restaurant and declared, “Food for everyone!” and then just left.

According to The Guardian, despite his declaration, he did not pay for everyone’s meal. A Newsweek report said that it couldn’t be confirmed whether he picked up the tabs or not, as the restaurant did not reveal anything.

It is also unclear whether he left a tip during one of his latest visits to Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab. His first Washington dine out as the President turned into chaos when activists entered the restaurant and heckled him.

However, his Fox News statement confirmed that he only chooses to leave a tip to avoid bad press. During the conversation, he was also asked if he was allowed to eat only one food per week, and what he would choose. Trump replied, “Probably steak.”

“I like steak. I like a lot of foods, but I think steak is very good,” the POTUS added. His answer was not surprising given his well-known love for steak. His daily diet, mostly based on fast food, consists of steak slathered with ketchup, a bizarre choice that has always made people question.

President Trump left a $500 tip for the staff at his Philly stop at Tony & Nicks Steak.

On Sunday, when Doocy asked him which is the one thing on his bucket list, Trump took a break from steak and tipping. “To make America great again,” he said, returning back to talking politics.

“To make America so great like it’s never been before. That is my only thing. That’s what I live for,”

Preaching his MAGA agenda further, the Republican President added, “I want to turn this country around. We’ve been abused by other nations for years. We’ve been taken advantage of by everybody, we’ve been laughed at, and we’ve been scoffed at.