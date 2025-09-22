“This Is Insanity” – Donald Trump’s Threatening Post About Pam Bondi Ends in a Strange U-Turn

Is Donald Trump not the one calling the shots? People have doubts over who is the boss behind the screens after the POTUS made a threat on his Truth Social, only to outright deny it hours later. Over this weekend, Trump demanded that Attorney General Pam Bondi prosecute his political rivals. However, less than a day later, he refused to have made such demands.

In his Truth Social post, Donald Trump fired off that the lack of prosecutions against Democrats was “killing our reputation and credibility.” He took the names of Sen. Adam Schiff of California, former FBI Director James Comey, and New York Attorney General Letitia James in his post.

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done,” he wrote. “What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Letitia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.'”

He added, “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT.”

The post quickly went viral on social media, with many claiming that it’s coming from a place of fear. “This is a post from a scared man. He knows these people have all the goods on him and he wants to try and get rid of them, however, literally everyone knows he is a criminal and they are not,” one user wrote on Threads.

Another added, “Literally INSANE!!!! This seriously isn’t funny he’s no longer functioning gone where is his family!!!” A third voiced, “This is not normal. When will republicans speak up? This is insanity.” Another pointed out, “He didn’t write this. His 5th grade writing skills are missing.”

President Trump has had it with the only weak link in his administration – Pam Bondi. Thank God. She’s doing nothing – get rid of her. Fire her. She’s worthless. Get an AG who’s serious about saving this country.

We only have one chance at this we can’t afford this absolute… pic.twitter.com/oAUwYlNBt7 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 21, 2025

Many have pointed fingers at Stephen Miller, Donald Trump‘s current deputy chief of staff. “Stephen Miller has always been the mastermind behind Trump’s unconstitutional tactics. He’s the ventriloquist to The DUMMY Trump,” wrote Megyn Kelly.

“Stephen Miller writing another fake letter for Trump. He wants to keep your eyes off the real prize, which are the Epstein Files and Trump’s medical records,” another added, claiming it is just a distraction tactic for the administration.

Amid the controversy over his Truth Social Post, the POTUS intensified the situation when he claimed that he didn’t make such threats towards Pam Bondi. While speaking with the reporters outside the White House, Trump insisted that his message wasn’t a criticism of the attorney general, rather a demand for urgency.

But then he said this …

“No. I just want people to act. They have to act. And we want to act fast. If they are guilty or if they should be charged, they should be charged. And we have to do it now,” he said. Following the backlash over his initial post, he tried to soften his tone.

“Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States. She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving. What we don’t need is a Democrat Endorsed ‘Republican.’”

The next day, when a reporter asked him, “Will you fire Pam Bondi if Letitia James is not indicted?”, Trump completely changed his answers. “No. She’s doing a great job,” he said.