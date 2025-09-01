Trump Wants Arrest of James Comey and John Brennan Over Russiagate

President Donald Trump is once again swinging for the fences on Russiagate and this time he’s openly musing about seeing two of Washington’s most powerful former intelligence chiefs hauled off in handcuffs.

In a fiery Sunday interview, Trump said he would have no problem watching James Comey, the former FBI director, and John Brennan, the ex–CIA director, arrested live on television. Asked point-blank if that spectacle would make him uncomfortable, Trump didn’t blink: “Would not bother me at all.”

The remark reignited old wounds from the bruising saga over Russian interference in the 2016 election. While the investigation was launched under the Obama administration, Trump has long branded it a “witch hunt” and a “hoax.” Now, firmly back in the White House, he’s signaling that accountability on his terms should finally arrive.

Trump didn’t mince words about the conduct of the former officials who oversaw key parts of the intelligence and law-enforcement apparatus. “What they did is a disgrace,” he said. “They cheated, they lied, they did so many bad things, evil things that were so bad for the country.” Pressed on whether arrests are coming, Trump hedged on the mechanics but not the message: “I don’t know if there’s going to be. There should be… I purposely don’t get involved. I can say that they should be arrested… because they’re crooked and they got caught.”

It wasn’t the first time Trump suggested legal trouble could be in the cards for Obama-era officials. Previous reports noted that CIA chief John Ratliffe had referred Comey, Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper to the Justice Department, then led by Pam Bondi, flagging potential charges tied to what Trump allies call the Russia “hoax.” Whether prosecutors act on those referrals remains an open question.

For Trump, the stakes are personal and political. The Russia probe dogged his first term, fueled headlines for years, and carved deep partisan trenches. He has never forgiven the officials who, in his telling, green-lit an effort to kneecap his presidency from the inside. By recasting Comey and Brennan as the villains of that drama—and by saying he wouldn’t flinch at seeing them cuffed on live TV—Trump delivers the kind of made-for-cable moment that fires up supporters and sends critics into orbit.

Asked again about specifics, Trump stuck to the big picture. He argued that unnamed figures “committed all the crimes,” that arrests “should” happen, and that he’s keeping an arm’s-length distance from the process even though, as he put it, he’s “allowed to stay involved.” The subtext: he wants action, he wants it soon, and he wants the country to know it.

Critics, of course, see something else entirely, an unnerving break with presidential norms as Trump publicly agitates for criminal charges against political antagonists. Allies counter that accountability for past abuses is overdue and that the former officials should answer for their roles in the probe.

Will anything actually happen? That’s the trillion-dollar question. The Justice Department moves on evidence, not soundbites, and any case against former senior officials would be a legal moonshot with massive political fallout. But one thing is clear: Trump has no intention of letting Russiagate fade. Years after it first consumed Washington, he’s still turning it into prime-time theater and daring the system to follow his lead.