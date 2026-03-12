U.S. War With Iran Cost Taxpayers $11.3 Billion in First Week, Officials Say

The first week of the U.S. war with Iran cost taxpayers at least $11.3 billion. This estimate comes from military officials who briefed Congress this week. Lawmakers and outside analysts believe the total will likely increase as the conflict continues. The estimate, shared by sources familiar with the briefing, does not capture the full cost of the operation or the buildup leading up to the first strikes on Feb. 28.

CBS News noted that the $11.3 billion figure was presented as a low-end estimate. It did not include the costs of moving forces into position before the campaign started. Reuters, citing a source who attended the closed-door Senate briefing, reported that this total covered only the first six days of the war. It does not reflect the entire cost of the fighting.

The operation followed a long military buildup that moved two U.S. aircraft carriers and their escort ships into the Middle East, according to the report. Reuters stated that the administration has not released a public cost assessment or provided a clear timeline for how long the war is expected to last.

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, the top Democrat on the Senate defense appropriations subcommittee, told reporters on Wednesday that he believed the $11.3 billion estimate was “roughly accurate.” He added that he expected the total operating costs to be significantly higher.

The war with Iran is costing US taxpayers $891.4 million per day, according to a think tank. Eventually the Trump administration will need more money to fund this war and only Congress can do that.

Coons also suggested that estimating the daily cost of the war at more than $1.5 billion would be a “fair guess,” depending on the pace of operations. He mentioned that the cost of replacing munitions already used was likely “well beyond $10 billion.”

The Pentagon told CBS News on Thursday that it does not comment on “closed-door discussions or matters.” It added that the cost of Operation Epic Fury won’t be clear until the mission is complete.

Earlier in the week, a U.S. official familiar with Pentagon estimates told CBS that munitions used during the first two days of the war cost $5.6 billion. Reuters reported that this two-day munitions estimate was also shared with lawmakers.

Trump's war of choice with Iran is costing taxpayers nearly TWICE as much as initial estimates. And he still doesn't know what the endgame is!

Outside estimates suggest the final cost could increase quickly. The publication reported that the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated the first 100 hours of the war cost $3.7 billion, or about $891.4 million per day. This figure includes operations by aircraft, naval vessels, and ground units, as well as replenishing munitions and replacing three lost F-15s.

According to U.S. Central Command, the U.S. military campaign has already targeted more than 5,000 locations. Reuters reported that the fighting began with U.S. and Israeli airstrikes and has since spread into Lebanon, disrupting energy markets and transportation routes.

Congress is preparing for a request for more funding. Reuters reported that several congressional aides expect the White House to seek additional war funding soon, with discussions among officials about a potential request of $50 billion.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole told CBS he expects a “very robust request.” House Speaker Mike Johnson stated, “We don’t know the scope of it yet.” Coons said lawmakers still need more detailed information from the administration before considering any supplemental measures. He said, “Before I would even begin considering something like that, they owe us an accounting of how much has been expended.”