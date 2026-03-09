Human Rights Group Claims Israel ‘Unlawfully’ Hit Lebanon Village with White Phosphorus

A Monday report has stated that the Human Rights Watch accused Israel of “unlawfully” hitting a village in southern Lebanon. According to the human rights group, the region was hit with shells containing white phosphorus, which is a controversial incendiary munition.

The alleged discovery came through analysis of seven images and geolocating by Human Rights Watch. The organization said that Israel fired white phosphorus through artillery at the residential areas of Yohmor, which is situated in Southern Lebanon. According to the report, the incident occurred after the forces asked the village residents and others in the region to evacuate immediately.

However, the Human Rights Watch has claimed that whether anyone was harmed or all residents were successfully evacuated couldn’t be verified. According to the group, the use of white phosphorus in populated areas is prohibited under international law.

Human Rights Watch: White Phosphorus Used Over Residential Areas in Southern Lebanon The rights group says the incendiary substance legal in some military uses but restricted near civilians was deployed overpopulated zones, raising serious concerns under international… pic.twitter.com/t85QRi9L6o — Washington Eye (@washington_EY) March 9, 2026

Firing the white-hot chemical substance could set the building ablaze and even burn human flesh down to the bone. If anyone manages to survive the attack could face the risk of infections, and organ or respiratory failure.

Ramzi Kaiss, a Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch, has said, “The Israeli military’s unlawful use of white phosphorus over residential areas is extremely alarming and will have dire consequences for civilians.”

“The incendiary effects of white phosphorus can cause death or cruel injuries that result in lifelong suffering,” Kaiss added.

Previously, the Israeli military claimed that it used white phosphorus as a smoke screen but not to attack civilians. This time, they refrained from commenting on the allegations immediately, as per The Independent.

The human rights group and Amnesty International have accused Israel of using the chemical in the war with Hezbollah. According to the organizations, over a year ago, Israel fired white phosphorus on numerous occasions in Southern Lebanon. At that time, civilians were allegedly still present in the region.

BREAKING: Israel fired white phosphorous over Lebanese homes, Human Rights Watch says 🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/gwC0ujehf5 pic.twitter.com/471QMMQAtD — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) March 9, 2026

On Monday, Kaiss, who represents the New York-based human rights group has said, “Israel should immediately halt this practice and states providing Israel with weapons, including white phosphorus munitions, should immediately suspend military assistance and arms sales and push Israel to stop firing such munitions in residential areas.”

Human Rights Watch has urged the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany to withdraw military sales to Israel. The group has asked the allies to impose targeted sanctions on officials who have participated in the alleged attack.

On Monday, Lebanon’s National News Agency stated that Israel launched a series of air strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, including the neighborhoods of Ghobeiry, Haret Hreik, and Safir, as per Al Jazeera.