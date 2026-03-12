Trump Shares Update on Iran War — Says There Is ‘Nothing Left to Target’

President Donald Trump recently shared an update about how long the US-Israel war with Iran would continue. Speaking with Axios, Trump said the war is going better than expected for the United States and its allies.

“The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period.” Trump confirmed. He further claimed that there is “practically nothing left to target” for the U.S. and Israel to strike in Iran.

Trump shared a similar statement during another update, suggesting that the war is “pretty much complete.” At the time, he claimed that Iran’s military strength had been seriously weakened during the attacks, saying, “They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force.”

#Trump says the war with #Iran is nearly over. Both #Israel and Iran have other ideas.https://t.co/5umDnMUFCU — Edward Renehan / illume Media (@Ed_Renehan) March 11, 2026

However, despite suggesting the war could end soon, Trump also warned that the worst fighting might still happen if Iran tries to disrupt global oil supplies. He warned that the U.S. would respond strongly if Iran attempted to “stop the globe’s oil supply.”

So far, the conflict has already caused serious problems for oil markets across the world. One of the most important area of concern remains the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which a large portion of the world’s oil supply travels.

Trump mentioned the region and issued a warning about the same via his Truth Social account. He mentioned that any attempt to mine the Strait of Hormuz would bring serious consequences.

“If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY!” he wrote. Trump further added, “If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before.”

President Trump: If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never… pic.twitter.com/VyVy9sNiof — World Source News (@Worldsource24) March 10, 2026

Meanwhile, as per the BBC, Iran has already attacked 13 ships in the Gulf since the war began. Countries like Thailand and Japan have reported damage to vessels operating in the area. And it all comes in the wake of a warning issued by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The group asserted that it will not allow “even one litre of oil” to leave the region if attacks by the United States and Israel continue. Therefore, despite Donald Trump’s update about the war being close to its end, the future of the conflict remains uncertain.

The inception of the US-Israel conflict with Iran dates back to the end of February 2026, when the United States and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

After the death of the powerful leader, who had ruled Iran for decades, it led the nation to quickly choose a new leader. Given how Khamenei was one of the most influential figures in the country, Iran chose his son, Mojtaba Khamenei to take his place.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Fox News, Trump openly stated that he is “not happy” with Mojtaba Khamenei’s selection as Iran’s new supreme leader. “I don’t believe he can live in peace,” he said.

While his disappointment in Iran’s selection of the Supreme Leader seems to hint at further chaos, the President has instead spoken about how long the conflict might last.