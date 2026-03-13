U.S. Using ‘Years’ Worth of Missile Stockpiles in Two Weeks of Iran War: Report

The United States has quickly used what officials described as “years” worth of missile and munitions stockpiles in less than two weeks of war with Iran, according to a Financial Times report published Friday. This situation adds pressure on the Pentagon as lawmakers consider the cost of the conflict and the military’s ability to restock critical weapons.

The report indicated that long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles were among the weapons consumed at a rapid pace as U.S. forces continued their strikes that began on February 28.

Reuters separately reported that the administration acted swiftly to encourage defence contractors to increase production after the Iran operation heavily relied on munitions, with the Pentagon working on a supplemental funding request that could reach around $50 billion.

The U.S. has used years’ worth of key munitions, including expensive Tomahawk missiles, since the start of the Iran War. The rapid depletion is raising concerns about military stockpiles, high war costs, and the ability to replenish weapons. The Pentagon plans to request up to… pic.twitter.com/RrDKTBpkxG — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 13, 2026

The stockpile issue has sparked a broader debate in Washington about the cost and sustainability of the war. Reuters reported that the Trump administration informed congressional committees that it had used $5.6 billion in munitions in just the first two days of strikes. Members of Congress, who may need to approve more funding for the war, have sought more information about how the conflict could impact U.S. military readiness.

The Financial Times report mentioned that some officials believed the current spending rate is not sustainable if the conflict continues for an extended period. The article stated that the Pentagon was preparing to request new funding to replace weapons expended in the campaign, with a significant focus on high-value precision munitions that require time to produce.

On March 3, Reuters reported that the administration had brought in executives from major defense companies, including Lockheed Martin and RTX, while officials aimed to replenish inventories depleted by the Iran war and previous drawdowns related to Ukraine and Gaza. The report noted that the Iran conflict had used longer-range missiles than those supplied to Kyiv.

President Donald Trump has publicly dismissed claims that U.S. forces are running low on supplies.

Griffin: “It was almost certainly a US Tomahawk that hit that school. The president knows it.” Baier: “They were saying that Iran misfired something. Are we sure it’s a Tomahawk?” Griffin: “No evidence Iran did it. Satellite photos show it was us.” pic.twitter.com/3piSizkhyS — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 10, 2026

According to Reuters, Trump stated on social media that there was a “virtually unlimited supply” of U.S. munitions and claimed wars could be fought “forever” with those resources. Nonetheless, the same Reuters report noted that the White House meeting with defense firms showed a push to increase production as the Pentagon worked to replace weapons utilized in recent operations.

The Financial Times report comes as Congress faces increasing questions about the war’s financial impact. Other recent reports have estimated the cost of the first week at over $11 billion, much of it related to ammunition. Lawmakers from both parties have requested more details about the administration’s goals, the campaign timeline, and the strain on U.S. military resources.

At this moment, the pressing issue is not just how many missiles the United States has left but how quickly it can replace those already used.

Reuters reported that Raytheon, which manufactures Tomahawk missiles, has an agreement with the Pentagon to eventually increase production to 1,000 per year. Even with this increase, the new Iran campaign has raised concerns about whether U.S. industry can meet the demands of an evolving war.