U.S.-Iran Strategist Applauds Donald Trump’s Military Strikes, Claims Iranians Have Been ‘Waiting’ for This for a Long Time

United States-Iran Communications Strategist Sarah Raviani has made it clear that she strongly supports America and Israel’s joint military strikes on Iran. Going one step further, she has claimed that the people of Iran have been wanting President Donald Trump to take this action for a long time.

During Raviani’s appearance as a guest on Fox News’ The Big Weekend Show, the host discussed how Trump’s decision to strike the middle-eastern country might lead to the formation of a new government in the Middle Eastern country. Raviani acknowledged the statement and added that this attack cracked the “illusion of permanence” within the regime for the very first time in nearly half a century.

She said that Iranian-American people residing in the United States were celebrating on the streets after the strikes killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Raviani praised the Iranian citizens for protesting against the government in January 2026, and commended how students held demonstrations against their government.

She said, “You had teenagers who were facing live fire and still decided to stand up in the streets shouting for their freedom and for regime change in Iran.”

Later in the show, Raviani pointed out how Americans joke that the people of Tehran are “more freedom loving” and “even a bit more radical for demanding that freedom.” She stated that the people of the middle-eastern country have been repressed for so long that it makes them chant and demand the freedom that is long due to them.

The communications strategist further said that she had a tremendous amount of faith in the people of the country, who, she noted, are now close to getting their freedom. At the same time, she expressed her grief because the system has been so brutal toward them, using force to hush the voice of the protestors.

Raviani said, “What we saw in January was one of the most brutal massacres in modern history… Being able to see this with my own eyes has been a very beautiful experience, and I can only hope that my family will be able to return to Iran one day.”

She also praised the women of the Islamic Republic for being “incredibly brave” and raising their voices against the supreme leader. She said that the people of the nation will soon see a new day.

Raviani further said that she was impressed by Trump’s outstanding leadership, especially the confidence he has shown during his second term. She pointed out that his presence at the global level has opened new doors for the United States, and claimed that the president will free Iran from the clutches of the Islamic regime and return it to its citizens.