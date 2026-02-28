‘Surrender or Die’: Trump Declares ‘Major Combat Operations’ in Iran — Says Americans Could Die

President Donald Trump announced early Saturday that U.S. forces have started major combat operations in Iran. He warned of possible American casualties and urged Iranian military forces to surrender or face certain death, as the United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes against targets in Iran.

In a video shared on social media, Trump said the military action aimed to eliminate what he called an imminent threat from Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. He noted the “death to America” chant and that attacks against American forces and allies had continued for decades.

“We may have casualties; that often happens in war,” Trump admitted, recognizing that U.S. service members could be at risk as operations unfold. “It will be a noble mission.”

Trump directly urged members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, armed forces, and police to lay down their weapons. He promised them immunity if they surrendered; otherwise, they would face certain death.

He also spoke to the Iranian people, advising them to shelter in place and suggesting that the conflict could provide an opportunity for regime change once the strikes ended, according to excerpts of his statement.

President Donald J. Trump on the United States military combat operations in Iran: pic.twitter.com/LimJmpLkgZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

The strikes began in the early hours of Saturday local time, targeting multiple locations near Tehran and other Iranian cities. U.S. and Israeli officials called these actions preemptive measures to limit Iran’s nuclear ambitions and missile development. Explosions were reported in the Iranian capital, and Iranian forces retaliated with missile and drone strikes toward Israel, raising concerns about broader escalation.

Israeli authorities declared a state of emergency and closed airspace in anticipation of further exchanges, while Tehran vowed “crushing retaliation,” as reported by a senior Iranian official.

This military escalation followed weeks of failed diplomatic efforts, including recent negotiations in Geneva between U.S. and Iranian officials that ended without an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program. Trump used the collapse of talks to justify the operation, stating Iran had rejected opportunities to limit its nuclear activities. As previously reported in the last 24 hours, the last round of talks ended without an agreement but it appeared that negotiations may continue.

In his video address, Trump accused Iran of decades of hostility toward the United States and its allies, referencing past attacks and support for militant groups across the Middle East. He stated that the U.S. aims to destroy Iranian missile capabilities, damage its missile industry, and weaken its naval forces as part of the campaign.

Officials in European capitals expressed alarm at the rapid escalation and called for restraint, while world markets reacted nervously to the news of hostilities between major powers in the Gulf region.

In Tehran, state media reported that Iranian forces were responding to what they called foreign aggression, with reports of missile and drone fire aimed at Israeli territory. Iran’s air defenses were active, and both Iran and Israel kept alerts for their civilian populations.

The U.S. military has recently built up significant forces in the Middle East, including aircraft carriers, fighter jets, and missile assets, in preparation for potential conflict. Some U.S. officials had previously expressed concerns about the risk of a prolonged confrontation without a clear exit strategy.

In announcing the operation, which Israel described as Operation Lion’s Roar, Trump spoke about American resolve but acknowledged the seriousness of what lies ahead. “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost,” he said, adding that minimizing risks to U.S. troops remains a priority, even as the offensive continues.