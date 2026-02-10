Two Oklahoma Boys Are Found Dead In An Unfortunate Mishap

Tragedy struck Osage County, Oklahoma, as it lost two boys to a harrowing incident. On February 7th, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding the unfortunate passing of Emmett Bennett and Talon Michael Wayne Whinery.

Both Emmett and Talon fell through a thin sheet of ice on Bird Creek, a place near Avant, Okla, their hometown. The boys had been reported missing for several hours before authorities were alerted.

According to a People article, the OCSO received a 911 emergency call when the residents found one of the boys, 8-years-old, Talon. They tried many life-saving measures to revive him, but nothing helped.

Two boys die after falling through ice in Osage County | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/H65O5aQuOX — koconews (@koconews) February 9, 2026

His friend, Emmett, who was nine, was found several hours later. OCSO states, “Dozens of emergency personnel worked for several hours utilizing ground teams, aerial drones, a specialized rescue boat, and dive teams. At approximately 11:30 p.m., the second victim was located and recovered.”

The Sheriff’s office extended its heartfelt condolences to the boys’ family.

OCSO added a very essential warning for everyone, reminding them of the dangers of staying near thin ice. They commented, “As winter conditions continue, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office urges the public to avoid walking, playing, or operating vehicles on frozen bodies of water.

People are seen walking on the frozen lake of Chicago for photos Don’t do this. This is incredibly dangerous That pattern is called pancake ICE. Parts of the lake near the shoreline have formed pancake ice (round, floating discs that look solid but are unstable) Ice thickness… pic.twitter.com/riAg1Iffw1 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 28, 2026

They further wrote, “Ice conditions can be unpredictable and extremely dangerous, even when they appear solid.” They have also assured that the investigation is still ongoing.

Family members of the boys have also come forward to share about their tough situation. There are two GoFundMe initiatives for helping out both the Bennett and Whinery families.

The circumstances in which Talon was found make his family’s situation truly tormenting. His page revealed, “his grandpa and his uncle found him, pulled him out of Bird Creek, and immediately began CPR, but our baby boy was not responsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Similar is the situation for the Bennett family, who only wish to give a proper farewell to their son. Emmett’s GoFundMe read, “In the midst of their grief, Lance and Kendra are now faced with unexpected expenses and the need to take time away from work to begin healing.”

Prayers for the families shattered by this loss, and for the first responders and neighbors who tried so desperately to save them. These calls haunt people forever. So incredibly sad. 😔 What actually happened; The Two young boys, 8-year-old Talon Whinery and 9-year-old Emmett… pic.twitter.com/F0KuOCMYWQ — chidiebere ifeanyi (@Charleydonny) February 10, 2026

It also explained, “The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward covering funeral costs and providing them with the financial support they need to take the time to grieve without added stress.”