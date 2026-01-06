Fans Flood Mickey Rourke’s GoFundMe With $80K, But Why Did He Tell Donors to Take It Back?

The fans love their heroes, so when internet got to know that Mickey Rourke was facing eviction from his Los Angeles home, they opened their wallets. Rourke used to be Hollywood’s heartthrob and Oscar-nominated comeback king, and now he had money pouring into a GoFundMe. But soon enough, the 73-year-old actor blew the whole gesture up on Instagram.

He was too proud and imposed on his supporters. His managers scrambled as the crowdfunding campaign suddenly had nowhere to go. Last month, Rourke was served with a notice demanding almost $60,000 in back rent, or he would have to vacate his three-bedroom home. This is the very reason why a GoFundMe titled “Help Mickey Rourke Stay in His Home” was launched by Liya-Joelle Jones on behalf of Rourke’s manager, Kimberly Hines.

The fundraiser spoke of him as an uncompromising artist who was now battered by years of risk-taking and boxing injuries. The most interesting part of the fundraiser was that it clearly mentioned being created with Rourke’s “full permission,” so of course, donations stacked up. The total surged past $80,000 and eventually crossed the $100,000 goal in less than two days.

Then came Mickey Rourke himself!

On January 5, Mickey Rourke disavowed the entire effort in an Instagram video. He said he had no idea what GoFundMe even was and called the campaign “embarrassing” and “humiliating.” He insisted he would never ask fans or strangers for money. He said he’d rather suffer quietly than accept charity. He urged anyone who had donated to get their money back.

“I got too much pride,” he said.

Fans thought they were helping a beloved actor, so Rourke’s management did some damage control. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kimberly Hines said that yes, the GoFundMe was legitimate and meant for Mickey Rourke.

She said he had been moved into a West Hollywood hotel with his three dogs and was to relocate to a modest apartment in Koreatown. Hines was taking care of his movers, storage, and hotel bills. And while Rourke had been aware of the idea in principle, but didn’t understand at first how public it could become once the media picked it up, and the story went viral.

If Rourke finally refuses, every dollar will be returned to donors, Hines confirmed.

For context, Mickey Rourke’s former home had mould, water damage, and no running water. His rent went from $5,200 to $7,000 a month, all while he doesn’t have a bank account or credit cards! He lives check to check and has too much pride to compromise creatively. Ironically, since the story broke, Rourke has reportedly received multiple new movie offers.