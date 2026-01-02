Mickey Rourke to be Evicted After Failing to Pay Nearly $90,000 in Rent for His Lavish LA Home

No money, no home. Veteran actor Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from his beautiful Los Angeles home after allegedly failing to pay nearly $90,000 in monthly rent, according to court documents.

The 73-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and former professional boxer was served a three-day notice to pay rent or vacate the property on December 18, 2023, which was just days before Christmas. He did not comply with the notice by the deadline, his landlord, Eric Goldie, filed an unlawful detainer complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, December 21, 2023, (via Realtor.com).

According to The Independent, the notice was reportedly posted on the property and mailed after no one of “suitable age or discretion” could be located at the residence. The luxurious Spanish-style bungalow is located in one of the posh neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

Acting legend Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from his leased Los Angeles home after his landlord accused him of falling behind on nearly $60,000 worth of rent payments. The 73-year-old Golden Globe winner was served with a three-day notice on Dec. 18, informing him that he… pic.twitter.com/EcLIRbPYmu — Realtor.com (@realtordotcom) December 31, 2025

Popular actor Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from his beautiful Los Angeles home after allegedly failing to pay nearly $90,000 in rent, according to court documents.

The three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home was initially built in 1926 and later renovated. It spans just over 149 square metres and sits on a 557-square-metre block.

Court filings indicate the property was initially leased to Rourke at a monthly rent of $7,796, which was later increased to $10,494. The owner of the property, Mr Goldie, is now seeking possession of the home, along with damages and reimbursement of attorney’s fees.

According to the Herald Sun, Mickey Rourke had first rented the property around the same time when he agreed to leave Celebrity Big Brother UK after he received a stark warning from producers about his public conduct on the show.

Rourke gained fame in the 1980s with performances in films like “Body Heat,” “Diner,” and “Rumble Fish,” and maintained a successful career through the 1990s.

“I lost everything—my house, my wife, my credibility, my career,” Rourke told The Times in 2008, telling the world the dark side of fame, which more often than not comes at a cost.

🚨JUST IN: Hollywood bad boy Mickey Rourke is down for the count — and this time, it’s not in the ring. Mickey Rourke faces EVICTION from LA home over $60K in unpaid rent The Oscar-nominated actor and former professional boxer is facing eviction from a Los Angeles home after… pic.twitter.com/j8qHghZslB — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) December 31, 2025

Rourke made a comeback in 2008 with Darren Aronofsky’s “The Wrestler,” but it did not sustain the fame even though he won major awards.

As per The Herald Sun, this is not the first time Rourke faced a financial crunch with properties. He has been open about his struggles even during his time on the reality show.

Reportedly, in 2017, a New York landlord was after the star for nearly $45,000 in unpaid rent on a Tribeca loft. He was also accused of causing close to $15,000 in damages, including unauthorised ceiling fixtures, a damaged bathtub, broken locks and holes in the walls.

Mickey Rourke was later ordered to pay more than $48,000 after failing to appear in court. He allegedly claimed that the decision was deliberately made so that his appearance fee could be reduced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News UK (@bbcnewsuk)

Big Brother UK is the British version of a global reality franchise created in 1997. The show first aired in the UK on Channel 4 in July 2000 and quickly became a globally popular reality show. Here, a group of famous people is locked up inside a special house (they are called housemates), completely cut off from the outside world.

Their every word or move is monitored by live cameras and microphones. Each week, housemates nominate one another for eviction, with the public ultimately voting on who leaves the house. The one who survives in the house till the end is declared the winner.