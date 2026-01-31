Fans Mourn LGBTQ TikTok Creator Ko Tin Zaw Htwe Found Dead Near Thailand Border

Myanmar social media star Ko Tin Zaw Htwe, who was beaten to death in Thailand last week, has been laid to rest. His funeral took place at Luang Mae Sot Cemetery on January 24 in the presence of a large gathering.

Thousands of fans showed up at the cemetery to bid farewell to their favorite LGBTQ content creator, who was famous for posting lifestyle and dance videos on his TikTok profile, known online as Irrawaddy Ma.

Htwe had close to 1 million followers on the short-video sharing platform, and was particularly popular for his fashion. Everything was going well for the 25-year-old influencer until the night of January 18, when he reportedly received a call on social media from someone asking for help.

Ko Tin Zaw Htwe was reported missing after he did not return home that night, prompting a search operation. On January 20, a local resident tending to livestock in Phathong village found a body under a tree and called the police.

When the authorities arrived, they found the body with visible injuries. The body was later identified as Htwe, leading to shock and grief among his fans. The victim was wearing a yellow shirt and a black jacket when he died. His black trousers had been pulled down when his body was found, reports say. Authorities determined that Htwe suffered severe trauma after he was beaten with a hard object.

While some of his personal belongings were found at the scene, his gold jewelry and mobile phones were missing. The police started an investigation into Ko Tin Zaw Htwe’s murder and detained one suspect on January 21, 2026.

The identity of the detainee has not yet been revealed, and the authorities are currently on the lookout for another suspect. While the motive behind the crime has not been officially announced, local reports in Thailand suggest that it might be a case of robbery.

Some reports also claim that Htwe was lured to the location by the fake call he received on January 18. The TikTok star has now received an emotional goodbye from his family, friends, and followers, who all attended his funeral.

A large number of people wore black and brought his pictures to the cemetery. His sister, Ye Ye Ae, was devastated during the funeral and could not stop crying. Fans are also paying tribute to the deceased on social media.

One person wrote on X, “Tragic loss of a shining star, hearts heavy as the investigation unfolds…” Another penned, “That’s really sad, way too young and such a scary way to go. Hope the investigation brings some real answers and justice for [Ko Tin Zaw Htwe]. Life can turn so fast, it’s heartbreaking.”

One also pointed out the dark side of fame and commented, “A TikTok star found dead in Thailand? That’s not a tragedy, it’s the dark side of internet fame no one talks about until it’s too late.”