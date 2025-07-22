Last month, Tucker Carlson accused Donald Trump of being “complicit” after Israel’s military attacks on Iran. The conservative pundit made the comments in a June 13 newsletter, which he posted on his website. The Republican President claimed that Carlson reached out to him and apologized for making the comments. However, Tucker has denied doing so.

In support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump supported Israel’s strikes on Iran. When Iran retaliated, the POTUS made the call to strike Iran’s nuclear sites, a move that has prompted strong condemnation from MAGA loyalists like Carlson and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Now at the height of a MAGA civil war, Trump is claiming that the former Fox News host phoned him to apologize for his earlier comments. He told the reporters in his Oval Office, “He called and apologized the other day because he thought he had said things that were a little bit too strong, and I appreciate that.”

His comments came mere days after he referred to Carlson as “kooky.” On June 16, he made a post on Truth Social, writing, “Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, ‘IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!'”

He is getting ratioed for this and rightfully so. Tucker is not kooky, He is right. No new wars. Also, calling someone “kooky” for being against war is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/gCknL3a0XG — Jessica Rojas 🇺🇸💪 (@catsscareme2021) June 17, 2025

Despite Trump’s claims, Carlson has said otherwise during an interview with German publication Bild. During the exchange with a journalist, Paul Ronzheimer, Tucker was asked if the President’s claims were true, and he outright denied it.

“Okay…no,” he smirked. The newspaper’s deputy editor-in-chief was even confused and asked again to verify, “No? It’s not true?”

Carlson went on to give a monologue, explaining his rebuttal of Trump’s claims. “No, I will say this. I mean, I don’t-yeah, great. I don’t care. I like Trump. I campaigned for Trump,” he said.

“I just, to say it again, I agree with Trump, I have agreed with Trump on the issues. I don’t-I’d be happy, I am the first to apologize because I am most mindful of my limits, and my absurdities, and the nonsense that I have spouted over the years,” the conservative journalist continued.

“Tucker Carlson accused Donald Trump of being “complicit in the act of war” and chastised executive decisions that he said had effectively launched U.S. soldiers into another war in the Middle East. “Earlier this week, unnamed Washington sources expressed concern over Israel’s… pic.twitter.com/KlcSOEUOrY — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) June 13, 2025

“Like, I don’t think I’m God, and so I’m happy to apologize. And you can ask anyone who knows me, I’m an apologizer.”

Tucker further clarified, “I don’t know what I’d apologize for. I didn’t attack Trump then. I disagreed with him and I, you know, I said how. I wasn’t, you know, I didn’t say, I don’t think, anything that would warrant an apology.”

Meanwhile, although Carlson said otherwise, Trump has changed his label for him from “kooky” to “nice guy” right after the supposed apology.