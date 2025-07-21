‘I’ll Be Dating Her in 10 Years’ Disturbing Trump Clip Resurfaces Amid Renewed Scrutiny Over Epstein Ties

A resurfaced clip from a 1992 Entertainment Tonight segment is fueling fresh scrutiny of President Donald Trump’s past behavior amid growing controversy over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

In the footage, a 46-year-old Trump is seen greeting a group of young girls inside Trump Tower before the camera’s audio reveals him saying, “I’m going to be dating her in 10 years. Can you believe it?” What was once dismissed as an offhand remark has resurfaced as critics revisit a series of his past comments about women and girls.

The timing of the clip’s resurfacing coincides with intense focus on Trump’s relationship with Epstein after a Wall Street Journal investigation alleged he once sent Epstein a sexually suggestive birthday letter in 2003.

The letter was reportedly included in a birthday album curated by Ghislaine Maxwell and allegedly featured a sketch of a naked woman along with a provocative message. The report was met with skepticism among some Republicans, but the WSJ stands behind their reporting.

President Trump has responded aggressively. He has filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, accusing them of spreading false information.

Under pressure from his MAGA base, he has also instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of grand jury materials from the Epstein investigation, although no judge has yet approved the move. The White House has also removed the Journal from the press pool on Trump’s upcoming trip to Scotland.

The combination of the decades-old clip, his long friendship with Epstein and the explosive reporting has garnered a wave of reactions. Conservative commentators and Trump allies have largely rallied behind the president, with some viewing the controversy as evidence of a coordinated media attack.

However, others such as Candance Owens and Tucker Carlson haven’t held back from criticizing the president. Critics note that the resurfaced footage, along with the alleged contents of the letter, highlights deeper concerns about Trump’s character and his penchant for creepy comments.

Trump and Epstein were well known in the same social circles during the 1990s and early 2000s, with Trump once describing Epstein as a “terrific guy” before their relationship reportedly ended around 2004. Epstein was convicted in 2008 of sex offenses and died in 2019 while awaiting federal trial on sex-trafficking charges. Maxwell was later convicted in 2022 for her role in procuring underage victims.

The current controversy has prompted calls on Capitol Hill for more materials tied to the Epstein case to be made public, with both nonbinding and binding resolutions being discussed. Democrats have capitalized on the Epstein scandal, calling for more transparency while Trump argues that the allegations are part of a broader media hoax.

Trump: Are you still talking about Epstein?!? This guy has been talked about for years. Are people still talking about this creep? I can’t believe you’re asking a question about Epstein… pic.twitter.com/cYRuR1XHwr — Acyn (@Acyn) July 8, 2025

Trump continues to frame the saga as an attempt to discredit his administration, despite many officials in his cabinet, such as the FBI director Kash Patel, hyping up the release of the Epstein file before the dramatic reversal.

In a Truth Social rant, the President alleged that former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, along with former FBI Director James Comey, fabricated the Epstein documents. Trump offered no evidence to support his claim that Democrats and Comey interfered with records connected to Epstein’s case.

Whether the lawsuit and demands for transparency will shift public perception or deepen the divisions remains to be seen. For now, the president finds himself facing another wave of controversy as old footage and new allegations continue to shape the media and his approval ratings.