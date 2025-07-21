Trump’s Niece Reveals Shocking Similarities In Donald And His Dad’s Decline, Including a ‘Vulgar’ Symptom

Donald Trump’s niece has claimed that the president is showing clear signs of what she calls a “massive mental decline,” drawing chilling parallels between the 79‑year‑old and his late father, Fred Trump Sr.

Mary Trump, a trained clinical psychologist and the daughter of Donald’s late brother Fred Trump Jr., said in a recent video posted to her YouTube channel that she sees two striking similarities in the way both men have deteriorated, one of which she described as a “vulgar symptom.”

Mary recalled that her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., suffered from Alzheimer’s disease toward the end of his life. She described him as “a terrible person” and “a sociopath” who emotionally and psychologically abused his children and wife.

As his illness progressed, he displayed classic symptoms of dementia, including confusion, wandering off, and becoming disoriented in familiar places. Mary warned that she now sees comparable signs in Donald Trump, pointing to what she believes are moments of memory lapses and public confusion that mirror those her grandfather once showed.

Beyond cognitive issues, Mary Trump highlighted what she called behavioral disinhibition, noting that her uncle has been increasingly prone to outbursts of profanity in settings where he once exercised more control.

“Donald has always been a vulgar person. He swears a lot, and that’s not the thing that’s different. What’s different is he doesn’t seem to be able to control himself in settings in which it’s wildly inappropriate to be using language like that,” Mary stated.

She said that Trump now “has no inhibitions about cursing in front of anybody,” framing it as a neurological red flag rather than simply a stylistic choice. Last month, Trump dropped the F Bomb when venting about the escalating tension between Israel and Iran. According to Mary, this kind of unfiltered behavior was also a feature of her grandfather’s decline, as Alzheimer’s eroded his social boundaries.

Mary’s assessment was echoed by other members of the Trump family who have publicly expressed concern. Fred C. Trump III, Donald’s nephew, told PEOPLE magazine that he recognizes patterns in his uncle’s behavior that he witnessed in his grandfather’s final years. He pointed to repeated phrases, apparent disorientation during public appearances, and an escalation in caustic rhetoric as parallels to Fred Sr.’s decline.

Lawrence O’Donnell: “If Donald Trump gets dementia, how will we know? Donald Trump’s mental decline, which is more and more obvious, started from such a low level of mental processing power that it’s hard to track his decline. It’s from low to lower.” pic.twitter.com/fh2TmqybaM — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 20, 2025

The renewed focus on Trump’s mental state comes after a series of abrupt policy reversals and unscripted remarks that critics have seized on as evidence of cognitive instability. Political analysts have noted that his recent speeches are increasingly marked by rambling and frequent repetition.

For Mary, these public moments are not isolated slips but rather, indicators of a serious deterioration.She argued that her uncle’s behavior should be viewed not just through a political lens but also with an understanding of the family’s history of dementia.

While she has been one of Trump’s most outspoken critics in recent years, she framed her comments as a warning based on her professional background and not a diagnosis.

In April, the White House stated that the President is in excellent health. Dr. Barbabella stated at the time that the president was “exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.”

The health evaluation also showed that the president takes several medications to manage his cholesterol, including Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe, along with Aspirin for cardiac prevention and Mometasone cream for a skin condition.

However, earlier this week, the White House announced that Trump has a medical condition in his veins called chronic venous insufficiency. While concerning, the condition is not considered life-threatening, but the US president continues to brag about his good health, claiming that he is the healthiest president ever.