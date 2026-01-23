TSA’s New $45 Fee Likely to Hit Older Americans Hardest — Here’s Why

Older Americans, who often have limited incomes, are finding air travel increasingly expensive every day. Aside from higher ticket prices and baggage fees, they are also encountering possible fees of up to $45, and many are unprepared for it.

The TSA will soon start charging a $45 fee to travelers who fail to produce a REAL ID. Many retirees, and even younger Americans, are calling it a compliance tax. Among passengers of different age groups, older Americans are being hit the hardest by these charges.

This fee is directly linked to REAL ID and its full enforcement. After the 9/11 attacks, a commission suggested this form of identification as a way to monitor passengers. It became mandatory in May 2025, and law enforcement agencies and officials have now tightened enforcement.

Starting Feb. 1, travelers 18+ who do NOT have a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID can use TSA ConfirmID, pay a $45 fee & have their identity validated. Travelers can use this process to confirm their identity prior to arriving at the airport. ▶️ https://t.co/8RMsLuq0Lz pic.twitter.com/mcGEiovfoo — TSA (@TSA) January 15, 2026

From February 1, 2026, onward, anyone who arrives at airport security checkpoints without a REAL ID–compliant license or another acceptable form of identification will either be turned away or given the option to pay $45 to verify their identity.

This creates particular challenges for older Americans. They often use older methods of renewing their driver’s licenses that predate REAL ID standards, such as mail renewals or extended-validity cards. These renewal methods do not include the required star marking on the license and are therefore no longer acceptable at TSA checkpoints.

To become compliant travelers, individuals must visit the DMV in person and pay for REAL ID upgrades, which cost between $30 and $50, depending on the state.

These added procedures and costs can be difficult for older people on fixed incomes. If they fail to complete these upgrades, they may be required to pay $45 to the TSA each time they travel by air.

BREAKING NEW! If you have not updated your license you now have to go to the TSA Real ID web portal and pay a $45 fee. The fee is valid for 10 days but if you try to fly after the 10 day window you’ll have to pay the $45 fee again. WTAF? Another grift by the Trump… pic.twitter.com/3o1kQg4dsi — Feisty is proud to be a Democrat! (@FeistyLibLady) December 2, 2025

In addition, DMVs are facing backlogs for REAL ID upgrades, and the process involves significant paperwork, which can understandably frustrate many people. To avoid these challenges, some travelers opt for an alternative – U.S. passport card.

The card is valid for domestic travel and costs $30, plus a $35 execution fee for first-time applicants, bringing the total to $65. This creates another expense for individuals who may already be struggling with rising costs.

While the TSA has described the policy as a simple security measure, many see it as an added expense each time they plan a vacation or visit.

Don’t have TSA PreCheck yet? Another perk has arrived that helps you travel with ease. TSA PreCheck Touchless ID is already at 15 airports. It’s now expanding to 50 more in 2026! Travelers are already saying it’s a game changer. Learn more: https://t.co/QcYDNuTrrR pic.twitter.com/KFRN71tThN — TSA (@TSA) January 14, 2026

These charges are not limited to people who have not traveled in a while but also affect frequent flyers who are already enrolled in TSA PreCheck.

Another difficulty seniors face involves aging, as fingerprints can become harder to read due to loose skin, causing biometric verification failures during the renewal process. In such cases, travelers must visit enrollment centers in person and pay higher fees ranging from $78 to $85. This does not include travel or parking costs associated with visiting those centers.

In hindsight, some feel the TSA is disproportionately affecting senior Americans, or that these policy changes were not fully evaluated across all demographics.