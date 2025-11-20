News

Flying Without REAL ID? TSA’s Latest Twist Might Catch You Off Guard

Published on: November 20, 2025 at 7:23 AM ET

Pay $18 and access security checks for ten days.

TSA Proposes $18 alternative to REAL ID or passport
As per the new TSA proposal, $18 charge will give you fresh biometric access for ten days. (Image Source: nv4brown18/X)

After making REAL ID mandatory, TSA is now offering another way to fly without it. Travelers without a REAL ID or passport can still get through security, but it’ll cost them.

TSA has proposed an $18 fee to get to a new biometric identity system. This could change how people travel, or add an extra step for those rushing without a REAL ID.

The TSA spokesperson said, “This notice serves as a next step in the process in REAL ID compliance, which was signed into law more than 20 years ago and finally implemented by Secretary Noem as of May 2025.” TSA will come up with more details in their announcements in the future.


For now, they are ensuring efficiency at the airport so that people don’t stand in long lines. TSA will install kiosks that verify identity using biometrics for an $18 fee, which is valid for ten days at security checkpoints.

Previously, travelers without a REAL ID had to provide other acceptable forms of ID before flying, even on domestic flights. The process may be different depending on the airport, but the kiosks are meant to create a uniform process for travelers.

So far, there has been no additional fee for travelers, and they were allowed to board after additional checks. Now the additional fee may encourage people to bring REAL IDs. Many people spent a long time in lines waiting for the secondary security check; now the kiosks will replace that to confirm identity.


In some cases, people still may have to go through a supervisor to board the plane. According to TSA, the new system will help to reduce waiting periods and different hiccups that often arise during security checks.

Since rules and regulations keep changing, it’s best to monitor TSA’s latest guidance so that you’re well-informed before going through the airport security. This will help prevent delays and keep you worry-free.

