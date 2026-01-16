No REAL ID? Don’t Worry: TSA Will Let You Fly for $45

In 2025, the Trump administration pushed strongly for REAL ID, while also prompting the TSA to enforce stricter rules for domestic air travel. While the original REAL ID Act came into existence in 2005, it was Donald Trump who enforced most of the policies. It became mandatory for travelers to have the document in order to fly domestically.

However, those who arrive at airport security checkpoints without a REAL ID can still fly, but at some cost. On Jan. 15, the Transportation Security Administration confirmed it will roll out a modernized program called ConfirmID for those who fail to provide a REAL ID or any other standard identification. This new program will come into effect starting Feb. 1.

Starting Feb. 1, travelers 18+ who do NOT have a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID can use TSA ConfirmID, pay a $45 fee & have their identity validated. Travelers can use this process to confirm their identity prior to arriving at the airport. ▶️ https://t.co/8RMsLuq0Lz pic.twitter.com/mcGEiovfoo — TSA (@TSA) January 15, 2026

Travelers can use ConfirmID for a fee of $45 at security checkpoints if they do not have a REAL ID or any other acceptable form of identification. Adam Stahl, senior official performing the duties of deputy administrator for the agency, said on Thursday.

“TSA ConfirmID will be an option for travelers who do not bring a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID to the TSA checkpoint and still want to fly.”

“Impacted travelers will have the option to pay $45 and use the TSA ConfirmID process,” he added. Stahl also explained that the fee applies to each traveler opting for ConfirmID so that taxpayers are not burdened. “This fee ensures that non-compliant travelers, not taxpayers, cover the cost of processing travelers without acceptable IDs,” he said.

NEWS: $45 Fee Option for Air Travelers Without a REAL ID Begins February 1 Passengers without an acceptable ID at airport checkpoints can now access payment portal for TSA ConfirmID to pay in advance. Full press release: https://t.co/4FeqsZsrDd pic.twitter.com/dFrARkioDw — TSA (@TSA) January 15, 2026

However, ConfirmID comes with some hassles. Unlike REAL ID, which reportedly smooths the security checkpoint experience for passengers, this temporary document could involve additional screening and potential delays. The agency has warned that the entire ConfirmID process could take up to 30 minutes, depending on passenger traffic. Those who arrive at the airport without identification and have not prepaid for ConfirmID may miss their flights.

The agency has urged passengers to plan ahead, especially those without a REAL ID, when flying on or after Feb. 1, when the ConfirmID program comes into effect. The Transportation Security Administration has also suggested that travelers check whether their identification is REAL ID-compliant with their state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.