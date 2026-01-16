2026 New Year Giveaway
No REAL ID? Don’t Worry: TSA Will Let You Fly for $45

Published on: January 16, 2026 at 1:01 AM ET

TSA’s ConfirmID is for those who arrive at the airport without a REAL ID.

Moupriya
Written By Moupriya
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
TSA
TSA's ConfirmID Will Let Travelers Fly Without REAL ID (Image source: X/@TSA)

In 2025, the Trump administration pushed strongly for REAL ID, while also prompting the TSA to enforce stricter rules for domestic air travel. While the original REAL ID Act came into existence in 2005, it was Donald Trump who enforced most of the policies. It became mandatory for travelers to have the document in order to fly domestically.

However, those who arrive at airport security checkpoints without a REAL ID can still fly, but at some cost. On Jan. 15, the Transportation Security Administration confirmed it will roll out a modernized program called ConfirmID for those who fail to provide a REAL ID or any other standard identification. This new program will come into effect starting Feb. 1.

Travelers can use ConfirmID for a fee of $45 at security checkpoints if they do not have a REAL ID or any other acceptable form of identification. Adam Stahl, senior official performing the duties of deputy administrator for the agency, said on Thursday.

“TSA ConfirmID will be an option for travelers who do not bring a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID to the TSA checkpoint and still want to fly.”

“Impacted travelers will have the option to pay $45 and use the TSA ConfirmID process,” he added. Stahl also explained that the fee applies to each traveler opting for ConfirmID so that taxpayers are not burdened. “This fee ensures that non-compliant travelers, not taxpayers, cover the cost of processing travelers without acceptable IDs,” he said.

However, ConfirmID comes with some hassles. Unlike REAL ID, which reportedly smooths the security checkpoint experience for passengers, this temporary document could involve additional screening and potential delays. The agency has warned that the entire ConfirmID process could take up to 30 minutes, depending on passenger traffic. Those who arrive at the airport without identification and have not prepaid for ConfirmID may miss their flights.

The agency has urged passengers to plan ahead, especially those without a REAL ID, when flying on or after Feb. 1, when the ConfirmID program comes into effect. The Transportation Security Administration has also suggested that travelers check whether their identification is REAL ID-compliant with their state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

