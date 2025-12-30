TSA Is Offering Discounts For Families – Now Is The Time To Grab Them

TSA PreCheck is a convenient way for families to travel with less stress. According to the official TSA website, “with a streamlined experience for everyone and allowing children 17 and under to join parents in the PreCheck lanes for free, PreCheck is the easiest way for the entire family to enjoy a smoother airport experience.”

For a limited time, through December 31, 2025, travelers can enroll in PreCheck and receive $15 off the second enrollment when two people sign up together through authorized enrollment providers CLEAR, IDEMIA, and Telos.

While the offer may appeal to travelers, there are certain terms and conditions associated with it. The first thing to note when attempting to use this offer is that it is only available to first-time customers, and renewals are not eligible. In addition, customers must ensure they are enrolling at the same enrollment location, on the same day, and at the same time to qualify for the discount.

Travelers should note that they do not need to be family members to qualify for the offer. They only need to sign up together and ask for the “Family Discount” to qualify. Importantly, TSA PreCheck enrollment must be completed by December 31, 2025, to receive the discount. Larger families can benefit from this offer. For example, a family of four can save $30.

Travelers with children should also be aware of specific rules. Children generally do not need to apply for TSA PreCheck unless they routinely travel alone. The official website states, “when traveling as a family, and the adults have the PreCheck indicator on their boarding pass, children 17 and under are eligible for PreCheck without having their own Known Traveler Number (KTN) by following the guidelines below.”

PreCheck rules vary by age group. Children 12 and under are “allowed in the PreCheck lane when traveling with a parent/guardian who has the TSA PreCheck indicator on their boarding pass.” Children in this age group do not need to have boarding passes with the PreCheck indicator.

For children ages 13–17, they may use the TSA PreCheck lane only when the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on their boarding pass. To obtain this indicator on a child’s boarding pass, the adult and child must be on the same reservation, and the adult’s boarding pass must include the indicator.

If the child does not have their own KTN, the KTN field on the reservation should be left blank. Moreover, “if the child is on a separate airline reservation and doesn’t have their own KTN, they will not be eligible for TSA PreCheck screening.”

For parents whose children travel alone regularly, they should enroll them in the PreCheck or another DHS Trusted Traveler Program. Parents should ensure they are aware of all TSA rules involving children before allowing them to travel on their own.