Can You Bring Live Plants and Flowers on a Flight? TSA Issues Holiday Travel Guidelines

As the holiday season is here, the TSA has issued guidelines for travelers to ensure they do not face any hassle during flights. Since it’s Christmas and New Year’s, a number of flyers will be carrying gifts for their loved ones in their luggage.

One of the most popular gifting items in the world is plants and flowers. After all, who would not want to brighten up their homes and office spaces with these beautiful offerings of nature? Plants are also the go-to choice for Christmas presents for many, as they have long-lasting appeal and require low maintenance.

But what if you are visiting your friends and family across the country? Can you take live plants with you on a flight? The answer is yes. The Transportation Security Administration has made it clear that plants and flowers are allowed on domestic flights.

Planning to treat someone with a colorful poinsettia for the holidays? Live plants and flowers are allowed when traveling within the domestic U.S. Be sure to plant a question with your airline to understand their policies on size and carry-on allowance. pic.twitter.com/RRY5z5GIl9 — TSA (@TSA) December 12, 2025

The TSA wrote on X, “Planning to treat someone with a colorful poinsettia for the holidays? Live plants and flowers are allowed when traveling within the domestic U.S. Be sure to ask a question with your airline to understand their policies on size and carry-on allowance.”

Hence, for specifics about the size and weight of the plant that can be carried, flyers need to contact their airlines. Plants can be packed both in the carry-on and as checked luggage. But it is recommended to place them in the carry-on luggage so that they are protected and handled with care.

The TSA may also inspect the soil during security checks to ensure there are no illegal objects hidden in the plant. Some people also recommend removing the soil altogether and wrapping the roots in a moist newspaper or plastic bag. This will reduce the plant’s weight and size if you are concerned about your luggage being overweight.

TSA PSA: The body scanners don’t love sparkles. We don’t want to dull your holiday shine but we don’t recommend wearing your sparkly holiday sweater to the airport. — TSA (@TSA) December 19, 2025

Now that we know that plants and flowers are allowed on flights, readers might be wondering which ones make the best gifts. Well, Poinsettia is an obvious choice for the holiday season. The plant has been a part of Christmas traditions for centuries. Some other options include Succulents, Spider Plant, Miniature Pine Trees, Christmas Cactus, and Air Plants.

Meanwhile, the TSA has also issued a general advisory for travelers about what they can include and not include in their flight luggage during the holiday season. The Administration has encouraged people not to wrap gifts, as they might need to unwrap them for inspection.

If you are carrying fragrances and perfumes, they must be in bottles no larger than 3.4 ounces and stored in a quart-sized liquids bag. Similarly, tennis ball-sized snow globes with less than 3.4 ounces of liquid are allowed.

While small jewelry pieces like rings can be carried easily, larger pieces might cause trouble with security and lead to extra scrutiny. Additionally, mobile phones can be carried in the carry-on luggage, but larger electronics like laptops need to be placed in a separate tray during security checks.