TSA Issues Important Guidelines on Carrying Toys – Here’s What Families Traveling With Kids Need to Know

The holiday season has officially started, as airports are already running a busy schedule. From solo holiday retreats to long-awaited family vacations, passengers are packing carefully to ensure they have everything in place for their time out. But for those traveling with children, things are altogether different since there is the added challenge of carrying truckloads of toys, which will make the holidays merrier for the little ones. However, for airport checkpoints, it is these very toys that open up a completely different chapter during TSA screening.

​In the latest update of its guidelines, TSA has now reiterated its ban on weighted stuffed animals and toys that resemble real-life weapons like guns and swords. These are not allowed in carry-on bags nationwide, in a change of rules that has been effective since June 30, 2025. An official post from TSA shared on X gave a thumbs up to passengers traveling with specific kinds of toys in checked luggage. Hinting at additional screening and thorough checks, the post read: “Most toys are allowed in your carry-on (yes, even kinetic sand and remote-controlled cars), but those resembling weapons must be checked.”

Over time, it has been noted that items, especially toys, take up a lot of time on the TSA screening line. These cause unnecessary delays in security lines, since the agency might undertake a detailed check of the carefully tucked-in toys. As a result, an early reminder of what kind of toys are getting checked at security points and which of them must be kept inside checked luggage will help families facilitate their packing accordingly.

​The ban on weapon-like toys in carry-on luggage includes bright colored toy guns, nerf-guns and even air guns and water guns. The same rules apply for foam swords, laser tag sets, plastic daggers and more. Their high resemblance to real-life weapons often makes it confusing for the agents screening through luggage. Moreover, they may even put these toys at risk of misuse.

​Coming to heavily stuffed animals, soft toys, and plushies, there is a restriction on them being a part of carry-on luggage as well. Due to security concerns cited by the TSA, the dense stuffing of these toys sometimes makes it impossible for the screening machines to penetrate. There is a possibility that these stuffed toys obscure underlying items of threat inside them, which must be eliminated urgently.

​If a passenger ends up bringing one such item for their carry-on luggage, TSA may be prompted to cut it open as a mark of additional security. If anything suspicious is found, the item will be immediately confiscated, and the individual may be subjected to additional questioning by TSA officers.

With the toy ban already in effect, it has unfortunately left passengers in significant distress. In fact, in many instances, it has resulted in the delay of flight operations as well. Several passengers on social media have reported how they missed flights after their toys were confiscated at various checkpoints. For children traveling at airports, toys are often regarded as comfort items that make their journey easy. But if a TSA agent ends up deciding that a particular piece of toy will be removed from the luggage, there is no scope for any kind of appeal that can be made.

If the toy is not cleared during screening, the agents cannot let it pass into the airport. In some rare cases, the TSA personnel, however, may use judgment, which is not something that is extremely reliable. The only thing that families traveling with children can do before traveling with kids is to thoroughly inspect the latest list of prohibited items issued by the TSA.