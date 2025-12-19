TSA Issues Warning for Travelers Carrying Gifts During the Holiday Season

The holiday season is here, and the countdown for top getaways has begun. Passengers rush to airports to catch early flights. With the busiest travel season approaching, it’s also time to pack great gifts for friends and family. Yet, there’s something crucial early flyers often forget—the specific TSA rules that govern what gifts passengers can carry safely by air.

​While one may feel festive enough to buy out an entire store of goodies for their loved ones, everything is not exactly welcomed at the airport. In fact, the TSA has an updated list of gift items and how they must be carried when traveling by air. These encompass everything from candles, toys, electronics, perfumes, and cosmetics to everyday items like jewelry and accessories.

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful. We’re here to help. Try our TSA Cares program if you’re in need of assistance. Please contact them at least 3 days before your flight for extra help getting through the checkpoint. ⬇️https://t.co/60CykM0MG4#HolidayTravel pic.twitter.com/8uYPRRzIdL — TSA (@TSA) December 16, 2025

​Travelers with nicely wrapped gifts should reconsider. TSA officers may fully unwrap such items to check for security threats. It’s better to place gifts in accessible bags or boxes, covered with a festive bow, to avoid confusion.

​Speaking about the gifts, one of the most commonly purchased items happens to be perfumes and fragrances. Under TSA guidelines, these can only be carried in bottles of 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or smaller. Additionally, they must fit inside the standard quart-sized bags for liquids used in travel. Christmas-specific gifts like snow globes made of glass are allowed in carry-on luggage, depending on their size. Roughly, it should be about the size of a tennis ball, and the liquid inside it must be within 3.4 ounces only. If its dimensions exceed, the snow globe will be subject to additional screening by TSA.

​For those carrying jewelry as gifts, smaller items like rings and necklaces can easily be a part of carry-on luggage. They may or may not be tucked inside a box in this case. But if a passenger chooses to wear bulky jewelry or accessories like a belt with a huge buckle, it can create trouble. These metallic items often trigger alarms, inviting extra screening from TSA.

While you can bring wrapped gifts through security, TSA recommends placing gifts in gift bags or boxes with tissue paper instead of wrapping them with paper & tape. This helps avoid delays if items need to be inspected. Plan ahead & enjoy smoother holiday travel through ITH! pic.twitter.com/t14xHMYan3 — ITH Airport✈ (@FLYIthaca) December 18, 2025

Solid scented candles are allowed to be carried. But if it’s a gel candle, it must be packed securely and placed in checked luggage. If you’re carrying winter sports gear on a flight, there are specific instructions for it as well. The TSA states that things like ice skates, snowboards, and more can easily pass through security. However, the TSA does not guarantee that airlines have sufficient overhead bin space to store them. In the case of skis and ski poles, these are subject to thorough screening by the airport security.

​One of the other frequently purchased gift items includes electronics. These are usually allowed to be placed inside carry-on luggage. But items larger than a mobile phone, like a drone, must be separately placed in a tray so that the TSA gets a clear view of it during inspection. In the case of batteries, rules are far more specific. While dry batteries are allowed through all checkpoints, loose lithium batteries are restricted. But if they’re installed inside a device, they must be rated at 100 watt hours or less.

Planning to treat someone with a colorful poinsettia for the holidays? Live plants and flowers are allowed when traveling within the domestic U.S. Be sure to plant a question with your airline to understand their policies on size and carry-on allowance. pic.twitter.com/RRY5z5GIl9 — TSA (@TSA) December 12, 2025

​The TSA rules for carrying food as gifts remain the same. Baked goods like cakes, pies, and more can be placed in carry-on luggage easily. But if these contain liquids, they must be stored appropriately and within the permissible limits. Additionally, children’s favorite gift items, such as toys, also have specific regulations to be followed as per TSA guidelines.

​Nerf guns, water guns, and more aren’t allowed in carry-ons due to their oftentimes close resemblance to real-life weapons. So is the case with foam swords, plastic daggers, laser tag sets, and others.

​Stuffed animals with dense fillings are not allowed in carry-on luggage. TSA may choose to cut them open if there is suspicion. Toys powered by lithium batteries are allowed to be carried on. Special items like science kits, which contain powders for DIY activities, are often prone to invasive searches and cause a lot of delay at checking points.