Trump's Weird AI Photo of Himself as a Buff Steelers Player Invites Mockery: "That’s Not His Package!"

On Sunday night, former president Donald Trump surprised everyone by attending the Steelers vs. Jets game at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium. He also posted an AI-generated picture of himself on social media, wearing the Pittsburgh Steelers jersey. The Republican candidate had a muscular physique, with every physical trait enhanced.

Understandably, netizens were not amused and mocked Trump's bizarre campaign move. "Stolen valor is disgusting wherever it happens," a person penned. According to HuffPost, many football fans accused Trump of also exaggerating his package as just a day earlier, he had wrapped his speech in Pennsylvania with praises for Arnold Palmer's genitalia. "That's not his 'package' either. Just saying!" a person remarked. "Just another sign that everything about this man is fake," another chimed.

In a similar vein, one wrote, "Oh my god, I loathe these fake AI visuals so much. They are cringe and just outrageously-created mind fantasies for what they wish they could be but AREN'T...They steal real-life valor along the way. It just disgusts me to my core." "They live in a fantasy life with fantasy pictures because their real lives are so disappointing to them," another echoed.

As per Newsweek, Trump arrived at the stadium midway through the first quarter. He was warmly welcomed by Steelers fans who let out chants of 'U-S-A'. The GOP nominee, later, expressed his gratitude on Truth Social. He wrote, "Thank you to the Steelers fans for the great reception tonight. November 5 will be the most important day in the history of our country! MAGA 2024!!!"

Meanwhile, the Steelers refrained from expressing any opinion on Trump's presence on Sunday. Club spokesperson, Burt Lauten, instead clarified that the former president was not the team's guest but rather the suite holder's. They also issued an official statement which said that they were coordinating with the Secret Service to ensure Trump's safety.

The Mirror reported that Trump chose a special number for his jersey in the AI-generated image— number 47, alluding to his hopes to become the 47th President of the US come November. Mel Blount, a Hall of Fame cornerback and five-time Pro Bowler who played for the Steelers for 14 seasons is the rightful owner of the jersey number. Interestingly, Blount has openly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming elections. "Whoever barfed this out of an AI image generator used Mel Blount's retired #47. Mel Blount has endorsed Kamala Harris," a netizen noted.

Following the launch of the Vice President's 'Athletes for Harris' campaign that aims to inspire coaches and athletes in the pivotal weeks leading up to election day, 15 Pro Football Hall of Famers are supporting Harris. Kellen Winslow, Blount, Emmitt Smith, and other legends have teamed up with the initiative. The campaign will use major occasions and sports figures to "organize, reach, and make its case to voters" through a variety of strategies, including designating famous sportsmen as co-chairs.