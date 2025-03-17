Trump’s Tariffs Trigger Proud Canadian Response—US Flags Removed from Sports Venues

In reaction to Donald Trump’s tariffs, the Canadian city of Mississauga has started the process of taking down all American flags from several locations.

The relationship between the United States and Canada has deteriorated due to the 47th President of the United States. This began on March 4 when he imposed a 25 percent tariff on imports from Mexico and its northern neighbors. The 78-year-old also made repeated calls for Canada to join the US as its 51st state.

At the request of many, the City has begun to remove all American flags from sports arenas and locations along Lake Ontario, including the pier at Snug Harbour in Port Credit. Oversized Canadian flags (15'x30') are ordered and will be installed on all the poles at City Hall.

The city of Mississauga is expressing its dissatisfaction with the American President in response to Trump’s remarks and the tariffs. Following the lead of another Ontario municipality, West Lincoln, which voted to remove the American flag from a community hockey arena last month, Carolyn Parrish, the mayor of Mississauga, said on social media that the city would no longer fly the flag due to Trump’s actions.

“At the request of many, the City has begun to remove all American flags from sports arenas and locations along Lake Ontario, including the pier at Snug Harbour in Port Credit,” she wrote on X. “Oversized Canadian flags (15’x30′) are ordered and will be installed on all the poles at City Hall.”

“We raise and lower flags all the time,” she continued, adding that it would cost Canadians “peanuts” to remove American flags and replace them with Canadian ones. Sending a proud Canadian message to Americans who share our concerns with a very minimal investment.

Despite how successful the U.S.-Canada relationship has been over the years, Parrish also admitted that Trump’s actions are hurting the country.

She responded to a commenter by saying, “America has been a good neighbor for a very long time,” “So sad one man and his collection of enablers are disrupting the markets, distressing business owners on both sides of the border and wreaking havoc on such a mutually beneficial relationship.”

The latest in recent weeks to demonstrate the unpopularity of Trump’s tariffs among Canadians is Parrish’s decision. As shown by the anthem’s outrage during the United States’ 4 Nations contest versus Finland, Canadian hockey fans frequently jeered the Star-Spangled Banner.

Tensions between the United States and Canada escalated due to Trump’s comments, as evidenced by the crowd’s prolonged jeering of the national anthem before the two sides got into three fights during their matchup in the Three Nations.

Before Team USA faced Team Canada, Chantal Kreviazuk purposefully changed the song’s lyrics to “O Canada.” According to a spokesperson for the artist, the alteration was made to highlight “the annexation rhetoric coming from the U.S.”

PM Trudeau made it clear that Canada is not backing down. SCOTUS dished blow to #Trump's cuts. Canadian Premier Wab Kinew of Manitoba mocks Trump by signing a "beautiful" order to remove all American liquor from shelves.

Additionally, the national anthem was once again jeered by the audience at the WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto. “Kinda sucks that it’s [the event] in the terrible country of Canada that booed our national anthem to start this thing,” said Pat McAfee, one of the commentators on the evening. However, it will still be a historic evening.

Following Canada’s victory over the United States in the 4 Nations, NBA veteran Charles Barkley expressed regret for Trump’s behavior, saying, “I’m not going to be a bad loser.” Well done, Canada. We apologize; we have tariffs on you. The hockey game was excellent. The tariffs made it harder for them to play, and they didn’t want to become the 51st state. It serves as motivation.