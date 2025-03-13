Donald Trump is Brewing a War—Plans to Intrude Mexico with Spy Planes and Military Drones!

Donald Trump is ruling the global political scene, and it’s like a burning pot of soup whose flavour is subject to change according to the ingredients being used! On one side, Donald Trump is on a mission for conflict resolution, trying to reduce strains between Russia and Ukraine; on the other hand, he has declared war on the Mexican cartels that are responsible for flooding the U.S. with dangerous narcotics.

Donald Trump has ordered covert CIA missions using military drones and spy planes to locate and destroy fentanyl factories in Mexico to eliminate the cartels that have spoiled America. As per Radar Online, out of all the executive orders he signed after returning to the White House, one included an order calling for a broad crackdown on cartel activity.

Trump also intensified the situation after he sent armed forces to Mexico, which is vehemently opposed by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who believes in traditional rule and hates any foreign interference that disturbs the country’s sovereignty.

Sheinbaum stated: “The Mexican people will under no circumstances accept interventions, intrusions, or any other action from abroad that is detrimental to the integrity, independence or sovereignty of the nation (including) violations of Mexican territory whether by land, sea or air.”

Meanwhile, retired general Paul Vallely supports Trump’s efforts and believes even more should be done. He outlined a Pentagon report titled “Operation Sinaloa,” which implies using U.S. special forces to combat the cartels within Mexico.

Vallely agrees with Donald Trump’s stance that the U.S. must take more decisive action to attack this growing threat.

“Trump clearly feels something more must be done, and so do I,” Vallely told RadarOnline.com. “If we’re going to win this battle, we need to take the fight to them.”

As per CFR, the world knows how Mexico has been fighting a chaotic battle against drug cartels for nearly two decades but has not achieved much success. Thousands of people, including youngsters, have seen more than 460,000 homicides since 2006 due to war.

Moreover, America, which has been Mexico’s partner in this fight, has given billions of dollars to strengthen the judicial system and security forces and fund several developmental issues. Likewise, these local narcotics trade organizations (DTOs) are hazardous as they smuggle narcotics like cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine into the United States and spoil the rest of the world.

Marijuana, or weed, has become a common soft narcotics that gets easily smuggled to America. Also, some places in America have encouraged weed cultivation, which has given smugglers the opportunity to transport weed across the border. Some famous gangs include the Sinaloa Cartel, which was established by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, followed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), which was founded in 2010.

Some also engage in mineral theft, prostitution, and other soft crimes. The most famous La Familia Michoacana (LFM) was formed in the 1980s. Therefore, what we see as parts of Mexico in pop culture movies and shows are perhaps not all wrong, for they often reflect the reality of the constant struggle against powerful cartels operating across the border.

While what we see on the screen may be for entertainment purposes, much of it can be linked to real-life news. With leaders like Donald Trump taking conscious action to eradicate the dark side of these groups, there’s hope that good things might take time, but the fight is worth it!