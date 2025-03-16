Trump’s Mysterious Hand Bruises Go Viral AGAIN—Internet Has Some Wild Theories!

Pictures of Donald Trump’s hands have birthed the most bizarre theories on the internet. The photos that were taken during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron are making the rounds once again. This time netizens are comparing the President’s bruised hands with a fictitious disease.

Concerns about Trump’s health are being raised more and more as days pass by. The most recent scare was when the internet noticed strange marks on the President’s hands. After much speculation, social media users concluded the marks to possibly be bruises.

Netizens rushed to the internet to express concerns about the 78-year-old’s health. One claimed that the “bruises” were in fact bandage marks. “There are a lot of pics with bandages and bruises. You would think our press would be inquiring about his health,” another user raised alarm.

A few netizens pointed out that Queen Elizabeth’s hands had eerily similar “bruises” a week before she passed away. Trump was also seen limping during several of his recent appearances. Another comment noted that the President has been looking “old, pale, and weak” for a while now.

The pictures from Trump’s meeting with the French President have resurfaced. This time around the theories about what could be wrong with the President are getting even more bizarre. A group of netizens took to X (formerly known as X) to claim that Trump had a fictitious disease from the hit series Game of Thrones.

“It looks like that greyscale disease from Game of Thrones,” one user noted. “Looks like early onset greyscale (GoT/s),” another added. A third quipped that Trump was “turning into stone” referring to the disease from the series.

Trump’s hand bruise resembles when a patient is on Coumadin or another blood thinner & gets a blood draw or IV. If so it’s more medical malpractice bc he has frontotemporal dementia & is surely falling. Blood thinners & falls are a bad combo as a cerebral hemorrhage could result pic.twitter.com/lB7RdlKsPh — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) August 2, 2020

One user noted that makeup is being used to hide the bruises on Trump’s hand following the widespread speculation. “That looks like some kind of concealer painted on top of a bruise,” one user wrote.

“Interesting how long this bruise is taking to go away, clearly covered by makeup now, and yet his ear was completely healed within a week,” another added. Several others noted how the makeup did nothing to help house the bruising while criticizing the President’s makeup artist.

“The person that does his makeup didn’t do a very good job of blending,” a netizen noted. Karoline Leavitt who is the White House press secretary addressed the speculation while revealing the real behind the “bruising.” Leavitt noted that the strange marks on Trump’s hands were caused by him shaking hand with a large amounts of people every day.

The Press Secretary revealed that Trump “meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history.” A health expert also weighed in on Trump’s peculiar marks.

WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.” Do you buy it? pic.twitter.com/teC6WxIbCF — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 25, 2025

Dr Jeff Foster also spoke about how there is a possibility the bruising is caused by blood-thinning drugs or skin delicacy while talking to The Standard. Dr Ross Perry who serves as the Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics also gave his opinion on the matter.

Dr Ross noted how it’s natural for human skin to bruise quicker as you get older. “As Donald is a fan of tanning, exposure to the sun can also damage the skin making blood vessels easier to break,” Perry concluded.