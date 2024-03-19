Trump’s ‘Pudding Brain’ Has ‘Pattern’ of Deliberately Inciting Violence: Former Bush Speechwriter

Former president Donald Trump may have intended his 'bloodbath' comment for the auto industry, but with his previous record, experts believe he doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt.

Political commentator and a former speechwriter for President Bush, David Frum appeared on CNN's This Morning on March 18 to explain his thoughts on the comment, per Raw Story.

According to Frum, the ex-president's "bloodbath" remark cannot be disregarded because of his lengthy history of inciting and supporting political violence. He could have reached over six over this weekend, and Frum discussed the impacts of this violent rhetoric. "Trump's brain is a little bit like pudding: Things swap around in it and don't cohere into any precise shape," Frum slammed the business mogul.

"But I looked it up in the past 12 months... Trump has threatened violence in one form or another, at least five times that I can count on his Truth Social, with images of him putting a baseball bat at the head of the New York D.A., he's threatened death and destruction if he's not elected," Frum said, referring to the president's threats with respect to his criminal probes, his opponents and his critics.

It’s not only about cars as the GOP spins it. He says “…that will be the least of it…”(meaning the automobiles). So he is talking about there being something (bloodbath) more from “…the least” (the car production) besides the tarifs and loss of American jobs by Mexico… — handsoitgoes (@handsoitgoes) March 18, 2024

Frum contends that voters need to disregard claims made by the Trump camp that the bloodbath comment was misquoted and out of context. "If this had come out of the blue, you might say, 'Okay, the pudding brain has spat out something formless,'" he said. "But five times, this is this would be the sixth incident of a call for violence in the past year."

Frum warned that if one has a consistent pattern of violent rhetoric and anti-constitutional statements, comments cannot be just sidelined or downplayed. "So I think at the point you have to say, if you're predicting 'death and destruction' if you lose if you're saying there's going to be bedlam if you lose, if you invite your supporters to go after the New York attorney general when you then say there will be a 'bloodbath' if you lose, you lose the benefit of the doubt because there's a pattern here that goes back a year," Frum concluded.

Regarding the bloodbath comment:



Trump deserves ZERO benefit of the doubt. He’s spewed & incited so much hatred, cruelty, lying, ignorance, fear, & violence the past 8-9 yrs, it doesn’t matter if this time he was just talking about cars. He deserves ZERO benefit of the doubt. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 17, 2024

Using the situation to its advantage, Trump's team tried to capitalize on the scandal by circulating a fundraising email that insisted his rivals in the political race and others had "viciously" misquoted him in an attempt to "keep control," per Yahoo! News. Trump also rushed to Truth Social to defend himself, writing, "[T]hey fully understood that I was simply referring to imports allowed by Crooked Joe Biden."

Republicans can twist themselves into knots trying to explain and defend this, but we know exactly what Trump means when he says "bloodbath." It's not accidental. He has repeatedly incited and encouraged political violence. Take him serious and take him literal. He is a fascist. https://t.co/q74QHeIaqA — Brandon Potter (@BrandonPotterRI) March 18, 2024

Even though Trump fans and conservative media outlets swiftly said that the media was fabricating a "hoax" against Trump and he was misquoted, Trump has acknowledged that he has intentionally used divisive language to draw attention from the media. “If you don’t use certain rhetoric, if you don’t use certain words that maybe aren’t very nice words, nothing will happen,” he told Howard Kurtz of Fox News.