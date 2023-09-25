Kamala Harris Set to Lead New Office of Gun Violence Prevention at the White House

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris has another honor to add to her impressive portfolio. The former prosecutor has been tasked with leading the gun violence prevention office by President Joe Biden. The decision will be officially announced on Friday, September 29, 2023, in a ceremony in Rose Garden.

Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker

Also Read: Kamala Harris Tries to Hit a Personal Note With the Young and Minority Voters

Harris will be leading the first-ever federal office in the White House, overseeing the ways around congressional inaction to stem rising violence. While the 58-year-old would be in charge, Stefanie Feldman, Biden's longtime aide, would serve as the Director. Apparently, Feldman joins with a decade of experience in gun policy, per Daily Mail.

Harris, who was a former attorney, also has years of firsthand experience on the issue; hence, she was a natural fit for this role. Aside from being tasked with this new role, she also handles America's most high-profile domestic issues like voting rights, abortion, and the migration boost across the United States border. These issues are not easy to solve, and their course can be grueling at times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

Harris addressed, "The new Office of Gun Violence Prevention will play a critical role in implementing President Biden's and my efforts to reduce violence to the fullest extent under the law," adding, "while also engaging and encouraging Congressional leaders, state and local leaders, and advocates to come together to build upon the meaningful progress that we have made to save lives."

Also Read: Kamala Harris Chose 'Pioneer' as Her Secret Service Code Name, and Here's Why

The Vice President has been actively involved with communities that are victims of gun violence. Kristine Lucius, a domestic policy aide to Harris, said, "Throughout her career, the vice president has worked tirelessly to protect people from gun violence," as reported by ABC News. She also praised Harris for her combative role in this issue.

Also Read: When Barack Obama “Jokingly” Called Joe Biden Vice President of the USA

Lucius added, "The vice president feels the urgency of this issue from every family she's grieved with and from students across the country who are fighting for their right to be saved from gun violence." Back in August, Harris said in a speech in Chicago, "There are some people who are just trying to sell a false choice ... that you're either in favor of the Second Amendment, or you want to take everyone's guns away."

Ahead of the 2024 elections, President Biden heard American youth, demanding a world free from gun violence. This rising issue may also likely be a major determining factor during the presidential campaign. Groups that Biden is targeting for upcoming elections, like suburban women, voters of color, and younger voters, are asking the Democrat to free them of this fear.

Democrats have been advocating stricter gun violence laws, citing the growing number of deaths from mass shootings in the states, including school shootings. Despite this, America has one of the highest rates of gun violence in the world. Statistics show six in ten US adults believe gun violence is the biggest problem and 62% claim it is likely to rise in the next five years. According to the Gun Violence Archive, in 2023, 504 mass shootings have occurred in the United States.

Eight months of U.S. gun violence in 2023, as of #September1st:



•12,828 gun deaths

•25,467 gun injuries

•479 mass shootings

•683 children shot

•3,791 teenagers shot

•800 incidents of defensive gun use

•1,098 unintentional shootings

~16,104 suicides [CDC estimate] — The Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) September 1, 2023

More from Inquisitr

10 Times Kamala Harris Captured Our Attention With Her Inspiring Speeches

Here’s Why Kamala Harris Is a Role Model for Women Aspiring to Succeed in Leadership Roles