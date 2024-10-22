Trump's Pennsylvania Speech Takes a Bizarre Twist, This Time Praising Arnold Palmer's Genitalia

Former President Donald Trump made bizarre, vulgar comments on Saturday, September 19, during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The Republican presidential nominee kicked off his speech reminiscing about the late golf legend Arnold Palmer and praised his 'unbelievable' genitalia. Trump’s rally was held in Latrobe, the hometown of Palmer, who passed away in 2016, at the age of 87. What started as a tribute to the local legend soon turned into a meandering, 12-minute speech focusing on Palmer’s physical characteristics.

Trump 10 minutes into his Arnold Palmer story: But when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, oh my God. That's unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/kRLKWixpT8 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 19, 2024

“Arnold Palmer was all man, and I say that in all due respect to women,” Trump said, as per HuffPost. “This is a guy that was all man...When he took the showers with other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God. That’s unbelievable.’” He continued, “I had to say. We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they used to look at Arnold as a man.”

Donald Trump speaks to guests during a rally on May 01, 2024, in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Scott Olson)

Trump also highlighted the increased security around him, mentioning the failed two assassination attempts he faced, whilst praising Palmer yet again. “By the way, how nice is this place? Isn’t it beautiful? Look, people, as far as you can see, they give you a little extra security nowadays. Do you notice? I got more machine guns than I have ever seen in my life. Look at these guys,” he remarked, gesturing toward his security team. “They look like Arnold Palmer. Can’t look better than Arnold,” he added.

Trump's senior adviser, Jason Miller, told reporters ahead of the speech that Trump intended to 'preview his closing argument' against Vice President Kamala Harris and 'start to get into that framing.' Although Trump eventually touched on many of his usual campaign themes, he didn’t offer much in terms of new framing for the race or a compelling case for why he should be re-elected.

TAPPER: "I don't want to be talking about this. Donald Trump is out there saying it. It is unstable."

JOHNSON: "But you continue to."

TAPPER: "Because you won't address it!"@jaketapper and @SpeakerJohnson spar over Trump’s bizarre Arnold Palmer tangent at a rally. pic.twitter.com/PaqqNuNPAw — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) October 20, 2024

Instead, he highlighted his accomplishments from his first term, such as creating strong tax policies and bolstering the military. He also aimed at Harris, labeling her 'crazy' and adding an expletive. “You have to tell Kamala Harris that you have had enough, that you just can’t take it anymore, we can’t stand you anymore, you are a s— Vice President,” Trump said, while the crowd cheered. “The worst. You are the worst Vice President. Kamala...you are fired. Get the hell out of here.”

Kamala, we've had ENOUGH!



We can't stand you.



You're a SHIT vice president.



In 17 days, "YOU'RE FIRED!" pic.twitter.com/enZolmSBqk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 19, 2024

While off-script remarks are a hallmark of his rallies, things have been even more bizarre lately. At a town hall last week, after two medical emergencies in the audience, Trump changed course, opting to play recorded versions of Ave Maria thrice, along with other songs from his campaign playlist. He stood on stage, swaying to the music for nearly 40 minutes, as reported by Deadline.