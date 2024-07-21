Political Analyst Michael Steele Questions About Trump’s Rally Injuries, Asks ‘How Severe Was the Wound?'

Ex-president Donald Trump was injured in a dramatic shooting incident on Saturday when he was conducting his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, the act of violence put one of the audience members to death and two more critically injured. Trump also posted a message on the Truth Social platform that details how the bullet passed through the top of his right ear. Later on, his campaign team reassured all that he was doing “fine.” Meanwhile, political analyst and former RNC chair Michael Steele is now seeking more answers about Trump’s injury, as reported by HuffPost.

On X, formerly Twitter, journalist Matt Walton posted, "We are now 3 days after the attempted assassination of Trump & still have not had ANY medical report from a doctor about the extent of Trump's injury. The media is committing malpractice in not demanding answers. Did Trump get stitches? How many? What was removed from the wound?" Resharing this tweet, Steele said, "You would think someone would inquire about Trump’s medical report if for no other reason than Trump has not provided any medical updates or information, neither has the hospital that treated him." Further in his tweet, Steele asked several questions about Trump's injury.

He wrote, "Outside of Trump telling us he’s “fine”, how severe was the wound? Did he loose part of his ear (bullets do terrible things to flesh)? How long for recovery? Will the wound require cosmetic surgery? What about reports that it may not have been a bullet which wounded him but glass from the shattered teleprompter? If I missed such reports from his campaign or the hospital please post. Thank you." Trump has been seen wearing a bandage on his right ear since the assassination attempt. As reported by the New York Post, Trump also claimed, “The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle."

Trump also mentioned the photo showing him raising his fist and shouting "Fight, fight, fight." He said, "A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen. They’re right and I didn’t die. Usually, you have to die to have an iconic picture.” He added, “I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot.” Trump also claimed, “By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here." Meanwhile, in another news, Donald Trump Jr. recently retaliated against MSNBC following several commentators who seemed to doubt the legitimacy of the attempted assassination of Trump and the severity of his injury.

During his appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump Jr. said, "He wasn't shot in the face enough for them, it wasn't enough? That's the point. They can't help themselves. The Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. It's so asinine that they could say that… You see the photograph at the time. There's blood everywhere." MSNBC host Ari Melber criticized Trump's ear bandage as a "spectacle" after the former president went public for the first time since the tragic incident. As reported by Fox News, he said, "A spectacle for this candidate who we know is, by his own admission, obsessed with assorted spectacles."