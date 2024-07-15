Netizens Say They Have a ‘Bad Feeling About the Rest of the 2020s’ After Trump Shooting Incident

The shocking (alleged) assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has not only dominated headlines but also sparked widespread anxiety about the future. As news of the incident spread, social media platforms were flooded with reactions, with many users expressing a deep sense of foreboding about the rest of the 2020s. On Reddit, one user wrote, “I have a real bad feeling about the rest of the 2020s…”

Same man.. I don’t like trump, not at all! But, HOLY FUCK is this not it. I’m genuinely anxious. I really don’t want to see this start something. I don’t feel particularly good about the future right now. — GenericEdBoi (@GenericEdBoi) July 14, 2024

Another user added, “For everyone saying this is a uniquely American problem: so far this year the Prime Minister of Slovakia survived an assassination attempt, the Prime Minister of Denmark was assaulted in public, and there have been a bunch of attacks against politicians across the spectrum in Germany. Oh, and Britain has had two MPs murdered in the past eight years. (EDIT: I forgot about former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s murder just over two years ago today.) In a country with millions of people it only takes one person to potentially do a lot of damage. And when you see some of the rhetoric on social media against Trudeau and Polievere and other Canadian politicians, you’re fooling yourself if you think it can’t happen here, too.”

Oddly I had incredible peace. Not sure why because I’ve been anxious about the future of the country lately. I think God protected Trump. That thought was comforting — TheProwlerPatriot🇺🇸 (@ScottJo93071087) July 14, 2024

In agreement, someone else chimed in, “And don’t forget the guy who rammed his truck into the gate at 24 Sussex Drive trying to get inside so he could kill Trudeau.” A different Reddit user echoed a similar sentiment and added, “Dumbasses who try this sh-t never think of what happens next. The level of political violence just got ratcheted up to extreme.” One user slammed, “Shit like this is how you start a civil war or even a global one. I'm not a fan of the man (or his opponent) but this is not the fucking way to do things god damn.”

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Anna Moneymaker

As per CBS News, Federal authorities are now investigating the shooting, which occurred when a gunman opened fire from an elevated position outside the rally venue. Trump, who was injured when a bullet grazed his right ear, was quickly whisked away by Secret Service agents. The shooter was killed by a Secret Service sniper, and a spectator, Corey Comperatore, lost his life while shielding his family from the gunfire. Two others were critically injured.

In the wake of this, the Secret Service released a statement, "During Former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe... This incident is currently under investigation. and the Secret Service has notified the FBI."

At the same time, Trump's campaign also released a statement, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 14, 2024

In his first public statement after the incident, Trump expressed gratitude for the quick response of law enforcement and extended condolences to the victims’ families. He wrote, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

Ik I'm Canadian but I'm still really scared about the future now cuz Trump is like guaranteed to win now — lia (@liaaposting) July 14, 2024

The former president added, "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"