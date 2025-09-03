Trump’s Obsession With Kristi Noem Is Hard to Ignore – But Are Other MAGA Women Noticing?

Kristi Noem needs no introduction! The Homeland Secretary has made headlines again, this time, though not for immigration orders or another controversial remark, but for being Donald Trump‘s favorite! Known for her striking looks, Trump made comments about her while addressing a crowd of law enforcement agents in Washington, D.C, on August 21, 2025.

“This is my Kristi, dear. Thank you very much. She’s been incredible, and she can ride a horse like nobody’s business. She gets on those horses; she rips those horses around.” A clip of the remark went viral, and eagle-eyed fans took to X( formerly Twitter), and they were ready to attack. “Can he talk about women and not make it weird?” one user questioned. “Can you imagine a fortune 500 CEO making that statement and keeping their job?” another added.

Can he talk about women and not make it weird?

I mean seriously, is he capable of it? — RT-42 (@Castor_42) August 22, 2025

The praise didn’t stop there. At the Alligator Alcatraz immigration detention center in Florida, Donald Trump complimented Noem, leaving little out of context. “Are you kidding me? She’s great, but she’s such a fine, elegant person,” he said. “You are tough as hell, and you do it in a very nice way.” Furthermore, he also complimented her horse riding skills, after photos appeared on her social media. (via Nicki Swift).

I don’t think Kristie Noem realizes how ridiculous her hair extensions and blown up lips make her look. Her lower lip is so heavy now, it doesn’t even move when she speaks https://t.co/LWRKwe3CLH — Ann Yonan (@AnnYonan1) August 19, 2025

Donald Trump’s admiration for Governor Kristi Noem isn’t just one-sided. A week earlier, Noem praised Trump’s handling of illegal immigration, calling it “the genius of Donald J. Trump” with “the brilliant mind that he has” during an August 14 appearance on Fox News. Moreover, when Trump introduced Kristi, he had all the good things to say about her.

“We have a very special woman who’s hot as a politician… she’s doing an incredible job in South Dakota. She’s the governor, Kristi Noem,” he added. Meanwhile, Kristi Noem has been under fire for allegedly going under the knife to achieve what is dubbed the “Mar-a-Lago face.”

From fuller lips to a snatched jawline, sharp eyebrows, and a face full of foundation, she’s called the “ICE Barbie.” The President seems to like it, even though netizens claim it looks cakey and horrible. Apart from her patchy makeup skills and persistent plastic surgery speculations, she is often grilled for her heavy hair extensions. They sit too high on her scalp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristi Noem (@kristinoem)

Noem’s style has consistently gained attention, including her social media snaps. For instance, when she posted an Instagram photo of herself and friends after clearing out her storage unit. While the mother of three wanted to appreciate her moving team and give them a shoutout through the post, all the attention was given to her appearance with her wild hair and cargo pants.

She was seen in a messy bun, and the grey cargo pants looked wrinkled and ill-fitted, too. She wore a lot of makeup as usual, and the entire fit seemed like a flop show as it received mocking comments. Yet, she remains in Donald Trump’s good books.

In her book ‘No Going Back’, Kristi Noem sparked controversy by sharing a story about shooting a misbehaving farm dog, a move that nearly hurt her political future. Still, Trump came to her defense, saying, “She had a rough couple of days,” and added, “I like her a lot.”