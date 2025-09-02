Ivanka Trump Isn’t Embracing the Laid-Back Florida Life – For Her, Snoozing Means Losing!

President Trump’s eldest daughter and socialite, Ivanka Trump, is living life queen-size, but is she pleased?! The former advisor to the Trump administration has been spending her days not doing much. She’s living a laid-back life and retreating to a $24 million estate on Florida’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island.

The mother of three is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and the kids, spending time together doing the household chores like making breakfast for the munchkins before they are off to school, doing the drop-offs while also indulging in some light sports activities like tennis and pickleball to remain active and maintain her hot figure and status, just like a typical New Yorker.

As per The Daily Beast, Ivanka Trump does not have much to do, and Jared is mostly away, and when the kids are away, she’s alone. “Now they’re no longer big players in Washington; they have all the time in the world to cultivate their good looks. They’ve always been especially vain,” a source close to Trump and the couple said.

A few weeks ago, Ivanka made headlines for her changed appearance. Many claim she has allegedly undergone several cosmetic procedures, which include porcelain veneers, rhinoplasty, chin and cheek enhancements, and skin-smoothing treatments, and uses high-end makeup products to achieve what is dubbed the “Mar-a-Lago face.”

This term refers to the women of the republican party who dress and look a certain way, ultimately looking like a “doll with heavy bronzing, sharp eyebrows, tight clothes, and well-done hair. Ivanka Trump was in the news when she served actively at the White House Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship alongside her husband, who also served as the senior advisor from 2017 to the end of his first term in 2021.

However, when Donald Trump ran for a second term, she made a conscious choice not to be a part of his team. On the ”Him & Her podcast, just before her father’s second inauguration, she explained why: “I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable. There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.” She added, “I know the cost, and it’s a price that I’m not willing to make my kids bear.”

Some people allegedly believe that Ivanka’s decision stemmed from rumors of tension between her and stepmother Melania Trump. The two have always co-existed since they both value Trump. Still, the two ladies never saw eye to eye, even when Ivanka was actively involved in Trump’s campaign.

For instance, in the book “American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady,” authored by Katie Rogers. She says the two ladies fought over the first lady’s role and who ultimately gets more spotlight. Yet, she is set to return for the first UFC fight on the White House grounds on July 4, 2026.

Paved over the Rose Garden to put up a UFC fight next July 4th. Dana White just confirmed on @CBSMornings Ivanka will be involved too. CBS/Paramount will be paying over a Billion dollars for steaming over 7 years. I can bet this was in the agreement after paying $16M. — Novelette Dryden (@DrydenNovelette) August 12, 2025

Meanwhile, she was also seen attending the high-profile wedding festivities of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Italy. Even though she looked ravishing in a gorgeous two-piece outfit, she did not get much limelight, although that’s what she craves the most at the moment.

A source told the Mail: “You can’t have it both ways. She spent the first administration complaining about constant media attention. Now it seems she can’t get enough of it.”