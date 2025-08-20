Pretty Face But Is It Real? Ivanka Trump’s Picture-Perfect Smile Under Scrutiny Amidst Surgery Speculation

Ivanka Trump is a pretty woman who’s been a prominent face in the media for her strong presence, career endeavors, and charming personality. The second child of Donald Trump has been in the spotlight for the last couple of months after a noticeable difference in her appearance. Many claim she has allegedly undergone several cosmetic procedures to look sharp and tight.

With fuller lips, scaled eyebrows, and a lifted smile, surgeons have studied her face and said that her attractive smile could result from several cosmetic procedures. Ivanka had a charming but natural smile in her early years, with slight spacing and mild irregularities in her teeth. However, around 2001, as her modelling career began to take off, those minor imperfections seemed to vanish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Jen RHOC 🍊 (@jenniferarmstrongmd)

According to The List, she may have had dental work, such as porcelain veneers, to perfect her look and spend thousands of dollars on it! There’s been speculation that Ivanka’s overall look has influenced a growing beauty trend, often called the “Mar-a-Lago face.” This term refers to the women of the republican party who dress and look a certain way.

Ivanka Trump’s facial transformation at father’s trial sparks cosmetic procedure speculations https://t.co/MO7HKwWedS pic.twitter.com/YzHzxZBYHM — S-bart (@SalzenBart) April 2, 2024

From big pouty lips to a full face of makeup, including a highly bronzed face with heavy foundation, sharp eyebrows, and a contoured nose, it gives a “doll or brat” kind of look. In short, these ladies appear enhanced and deliberately refined.

Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump – before surgery, after surgery pic.twitter.com/tDDluEQ5hx — Star Blazers (@StarBlazers79) April 15, 2023

Examples include DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and First Lady Melania Trump. Meanwhile, Experts have suggested Ivanka may have undergone procedures beyond dental work, such as rhinoplasty, chin and cheek enhancements, and skin-smoothing treatments.

Even though Ivanka has not issued any public confirmation about the speculation, some people believe that the noticeable change in her bust size over the years may be due to breast enhancement surgery.

In addition, Dr. Gary Motykie, who analysed the details about her alleged transformation, said, “It looks like she underwent chin augmentation, possibly a chin implant and is now maintaining her look with fillers in the cheeks, mid-face, lips, and likely Botox as she enters her 40s.”

Moreover, the doctor also claimed she might have done some eyelid work owing to the more open and lifted eye area, which is quite visible in her pictures. At the same time, we don’t blame Ivanka, as we understand the pressure she faces as a public figure to look perfect most of the time.

Witness for the Prosecution Ivanka Trump has undergone a total body makeover with extensive plastic surgeries and countless hours of Goat and Servant Yoga as she prepares to go into the Witness Protection Program with a new identity as Bone Saw heiress Vankayay Umptray. pic.twitter.com/9mRu0MpV0B — Greta (@GretaGrace20) November 13, 2023

She’s an elite businesswoman in high-profile A-list circles where looking the best is a top priority. However, netizens would never understand that and mocked her features, comparing them to those of other ladies from Trump’s family. Yet, she does not fail to slay each day.

Recently, she went viral for her exquisite outfits at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Trump arrived wearing a stylish two-piece outfit. The crimson embroidery accent on the cream crop top matched the A-line midi skirt, in which she looked astounding. Next, she wore a fairly straightforward green sundress from FARM Rio on a boat with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children.

Therefore, Ivanka Trump’s image continues to inspire beauty trends, whether natural or enhanced. She has made sure to rise above the scrutiny, turn heads, and set beauty standards.